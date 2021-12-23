Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Tourism sector push back on Test & Go suspension

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

The head of the Phuket Tourist Association says the potential knock-on effects of the Test & Go suspension is not yet known. A notice from Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has been issued to airlines to advise travelers of the new conditions for entering the kingdom. Thailand’s Covid-19 certifications will be accepted in the European Union, while Thailand will recognise the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)32 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 2,940 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)59 mins ago

Escaped Israeli tested positive for Omicron, negative for Covid-19
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tourism sector push back on Test & Go suspension
Sponsored8 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Bangkok3 hours ago

DDC approves fourth vaccine dose for medical workers and patients with underlying diseases
Politics3 hours ago

Thai Civilised Party requests committee for legalising prostitution
Thailand3 hours ago

Will legalising prostitution benefit Thailand? | Lawyers, Guns & Money
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Hong Kong officials seize heroin hidden in canned fruits imported from Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Top 5 places to spend New Year’s Day in Phuket 2022
Myanmar5 hours ago

Jade mine landslide in Myanmar kills at least two, dozens missing and feared dead
Bangkok6 hours ago

50 emergency operations centres in Bangkok being set up for New Year’s
Pattaya6 hours ago

Immune to penalty, police raid Sky Mountain restaurant a 6th time
Thailand6 hours ago

Farmer allegedly electrocuted a seven-tonne elephant to death in Chanthaburi
Thailand6 hours ago

EU now accepts Thailand Covid-19 vaccination certificates
Indonesia6 hours ago

Indonesia increases Jakarta’s minimum wage for next year
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending