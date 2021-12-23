DDC approves fourth vaccine dose for medical workers and patients with underlying diseases

Following the uptick in Omicron cases, mostly involving travellers entering Thailand, a subcommittee on immunisation of the Department of Disease Control had given the green light for the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for medical and public health personnel, frontline health workers, patients with chronic diseases, and those taking immunosuppressants, according to director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong.

The director said the fourth dose will be given three months apart from the third shot. Those who received Sinovac as their first and second dosages and AstraZeneca as their third will most likely receive AstraZeneca or Pfizer as their fourth shot.

With a resolution in the draft, it will be presented to the National Communicable Disease Committee when DDC meets the Public Health Minister tomorrow.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand