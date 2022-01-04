Connect with us

Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions

Thai officials continue to insist on more restrictions over a variant that is proving to be quite mild. Meanwhile, a former boxer is murdered and a Buddhist monk gets lit on whisky during New Year’s Day.

Dedinbed
2022-01-04 18:30
22 minutes ago, Thaiger said: and a Buddhist monk gets lit on whisky during New Year’s Day. Gets lit .! cluck me Lao Khao should carry a highly inflammable warning alongside the will make you go blind one ..
mcambl61
2022-01-04 19:36
This is yet another ridiculous non scientific overreaction.... Idiots in every way they have handled this

