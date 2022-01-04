Khao San Road getting cleaned, staff tested after 11 partygoers test positive for Covid-19

Bangkok’s Khao San Road is in for a big cleaning after the New Year weekend where 11 people tested positive for Covid-19. Authorities are now urging those who partied on the street on December 30 and 31 to get tested and to monitor their health.

The nightlife walking street, known as a backpacker’s mecca with cheap drinks, laughing gas balloons, and scorpion on a stick, has been open under the government’s “Covid Free Setting” measures.

Those who want to party on the street have to either show proof that they are fully vaccinated, or that they tested negative for the virus within the past 72 hours. Health care workers at both ends of the road during the night, administering rapid antigen tests on the spot.

After one man tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, 10 of his friends who partied with him on Khao San Road also tested positive in a rapid antigen test. Reports say they will undergo RT-PCR tests to confirm the results. They partied on Khao San Road together on December 30 from 3pm to midnight.

The director of Phra Nakhon District Office, Wasan Boonmuenwat, told Thai media the road and each shop there will be cleaned and sanitised. Covid-19 tests will also be provided to owners and staff members along the street.