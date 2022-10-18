Thailand News Today | TAT Governor: Save on Electric Bills, Fly to Thailand Instead

Click the link to watch a video: https://youtu.be/VE3e-7ahk8s

Instead of wasting money on high energy bills this winter, Westerners should turn

off the heating and spend their money in Thailand instead, advises the Tourism

Authority of Thailand (TAT), Tourism operators demand cheaper flights to Phuket,

and Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ gets punched over a complaint against

comedian, all that, and more coming right up in today’s program.

With wholesale gas and electricity prices rocketing in Europe TAT’s invitation

makes sense. In the UK, the average household is about £2,500 a year, up from

£1,400 in October 2021.

Governor of the TAT Yuthasak Supasorn said high costs of gas and energy will

incentivize Westerners to escape the cold and come to Thailand…

“Save your money, lock your home, and come to Thailand. Pay for a pool villa in

Phuket instead of paying the energy bills.”

Yuthasak calls escaping harsh winters by coming to Thailand “revenge

travelling”…

“We hope that, with revenge travelling, there will be a shift to revenge spending.

They buy everything.”

The TAT knows that tourism is nowhere near returning to pre-Covid levels, so

they are depending on increasing how much each tourist is spending to boost

tourism revenue.

American tourists are expected to be spending more money in Thailand this winter

as the Thai baht depreciated to 38 against the dollar for the first time in 16 years.

Tourists escaping chilly Western winters can keep warm for longer than usual this

‘High Season’ as Thailand is now granting longer stays to tourists with extended

‘Visa on Arrival’ and longer ‘Visa Exemption on Arrival.’

Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, foreigners arriving in Thailand are

eligible to stay for 30 or 45 days…

Visa on Arrival stays will be extended from 15 days to 30 days. Passport holders

from 19 countries are eligible for Visa on Arrival.

Visa Exemption stays for passport holders from 64 countries which have bilateral

agreements with Thailand will be extended from 30 days to 45 days.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, Thailand welcomed almost 40 million tourists,

generating US$62 billion in revenue.

As of October 9, Thailand has so far welcomed 6.48 million tourists this year. The

TAT expects 10 million arrivals by the end of 2022 – just one-third of pre-Covid

numbers.

Tourism operators demand cheaper flights to Phuket

Phuket tourism operators are demanding that airlines cut ticket prices to make the

island destination more financially attractive. As Chinese tourists are largely

missing from the Phuket tourism market, operators are worried that travelling to

the island is being seen as too expensive. According to The Bangkok Post, Chinese

tourists accounted for 40% of the Phuket tourism market before the pandemic.

Now, as it struggles to bounce back post-Covid pandemic, local travellers are in

focus on boosting Phuket’s economy.

But, local travellers are viewed as not wanting to pay an arm and a leg to travel to

the southern destination. Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourist

Association, says local tourists accounted for the largest number of airport arrivals,

at around 8,000 to 9,000 passengers per day. That figure surpasses the number of

foreign travellers by at least 4,000. Thanet cites airline tickets as being the most

critical obstacle for domestic travellers to Phuket.

“Phuket had been perceived as an expensive destination among local travellers

since before Covid-19. Although room rates and the cost of living remain

affordable at the moment as hotels are keeping prices low to attract tourists, the

expensive airfares will deter them from visiting the island.”

He went further to say that without advance bookings, a round-trip fare could cost

around 10,000 baht per person. He says that the current rate has an impact on

tourists travelling as a group, like families, as the price of a visit would be inflated.

He noted that despite Thailand’s reopening, the number of flights at the airport sits

at around 100 per day, which means the airport still has slots available for airlines

to expand their services for the high season.

“With a lot of available slots for domestic carriers, we would like them to increase

flights to Phuket, which will consequently help reduce the average airfare if there

are more seats filling up this market.”

Thanet said that although the rainy season produced flooding, most of the island’s

beaches remained intact, which is a good indicator that more tourists will want to

visit.

Pheu Thai calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party over cannabis policy

The Pheu Thai Party is pushing to see rival Bhumjaithai Party go up in smoke,

planning a petition to dissolve the party over the handling of their cannabis

policies. The party plans on filing a petition to the Election Commission to

consider the dissolution of all parties involved in the bungling of the

decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand.

They claim that the Bhumjaithai Party, who pushed for legalisation and then

feigned shock that cannabis was being used recreationally and not just medically,

used marijuana laws as smoke and mirrors to gain political favour among voters

without proper legislative diligence, according to TPN National News.

Cannabis was legalised in June with almost no regulation or policy thought out and

put in place. Opponents of the legalisation say that abused administrative powers

and created problems. Claiming that the botched decriminalisation is a far cry from

the medical cannabis plan the Bhumjaithai Party advocated for, the Pheu Thai

Party leader called for consequences for the parties supporting the legislation.

“The current policy of allowing households’ to plant marijuana, having

dispensaries, cannabis cafes, and cannabis decriminalization had nothing to do

with the medical only policy Bhumjaithai Party introduced to the public during the

election in 2019. The petition to the dissolution of the party will be submitted to

the Election Commission and will be considered in detail in all aspects. The

consideration progress is expected to be reported by November 1st.”

While cannabis legalisation has had its ups and downs, Minister of Public Health

Anutin Charnvirakul said there was no putting the cat back into the bag. He said

the decriminalisation can’t be reversed, but some Pheu Thai Party members have

pushed for exactly that – recriminalisation. The party’s official stance is that they

do not support any recreational uses of cannabis and want regulations solidified.

Political parties have been wrestling over draft proposals for regulatory lows, and

Pheu Thai wants the grey area cleared up immediately.

Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ gets punched over complaint against comedian

Solo political activist Srisuwan Janya deemed “Thailand’s master complainer”,

was physically attacked this morning (Tuesday), as he was giving an interview to

the media, while he was at the office of Technology Crime Suppression Division

(TCSD) to lodge a complaint against Udom Taephanich, a stand-up comedian well

known for his comedy series “Deaw 1-13”.

The attacker approached Srisuwan and started punching and kicking him. Police

among the crowd of reporters intervened and managed to separate the two men.

The assailant later told the media that his attack on Srisuwan was meant to teach

him a lesson, in response to his penchant for filing complaints on almost every

issue against various people “indiscriminately”.

He claimed that he did attack Srisuwan of his own free will and was not hired by

anybody, adding that he took leave today in order to show the public that not

everyone agrees with Srisuwan’s complaints.

He also said that he is ready to face legal action for the incident today and

apologised the TCSD police for the inconvenience caused.

Before the surprise attack, Srisuwan told the media that he came to the TCSD

office to ask the police to take action against Udom for his latest solo talk show,

which was posted on social media.

He alleged that Udom’s talk contains some remarks which could be deemed incite

the public to participate in protests, which may threaten national security, public

order and the rights of the other people.

Despite Srisuwan’s apparent Pro-Prayut stance, his complaining used to be

directed at the Prayut-led military junta. After the NCPO took power over Thailand

by military coup in 2014, Srisuwan filed numerous complaints against its members

and associates. Then, he was summoned by the junta for an “attitude adjustment.”

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan says Nose Udom’s anti-government

jokes are “not a big deal.” However, it is no secret that you can get in big trouble in

Thailand for anti-government espousals. For example, three men were jailed last

week for “insulting” PM Prayut and Deputy PM Prawit.

Police rescue 3 women & 2 kids held captive for 3 years in a Bangkok condo

Police rescued three women and two children from a condominium in Bangkok

after being held captive for three years by their unscrupulous bosses. The two

suspects were arrested yesterday.

Police raided the luxury condominium on Arun Amarin Road in the Bang Phlat

district of Bangkok and rescued the five victims being held by a transwoman and

her employee after being notified by a victim’s relative.

The victims were reported to be 46 year old Pairin, 34 year old Ploy, 48 year old

Khaimook, 10 year old Ya, and 6 year old Chay. The two children were Pairin’s

son and daughter.

The victims were forced to get their hair cropped short and the boy was forced to

dress like a girl. Pirin and Khaimook revealed they were scaled by their employers

regularly and revealed hot water burns on their bodies. The two children also had

several wounds and bruises on their faces and eyes.

Pairin, Ploy, and Khaimook informed the police that they were former nurses at a

well-known hospital in Bangkok but quit to work for the transwoman, 39 year old

Haru Hawangsiri, aka Park Seohyun, in a collagen supplementary business.

Haru told the women she was a half-Japanese, half-Korean investor, could speak

six languages and formerly worked for the US Embassy. Convinced by her

seeming authenticity, they resigned from the hospital and invested more than five

million baht into her business.

Soon after the women began working for Haru, she hit them with a 140 million

baht fine. The transwoman said they made clients angry and they wanted their

money back. Unable to pay, Haru locked the women and children in a room and

forced them to work off the debt.

The victims said Haru’s employee, 20 year old man Triphetcharat Noppachon,

controlled and did most of the punishment.

Pairin added that Triphetcharat poured boiling water over them and that she was

forced to hit her children. If she refused to do so the young man would pour hot

water over her children.

Khaosod reported yesterday that Haru and Triphetcharat were arrested and initially

charged with two sections of criminal law.

Firstly, they were charged under Section 259 of the Criminal Law related to an

offence against life and body: causing injury to the body or mind of others. They

will be punished by imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 4,000 baht, or

both.

Secondly, they were charged under Section 309 of the Criminal Law related to an

offence against liberty and reputation: extorting another person to do or not to do

any act, putting the fear of injury to life, body, liberty, reputation or property to

make another person suffer, or committing violence to force another person to do

or not to do any act. They will face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up

to 6,000 baht, or both.

Thairath reported that Haru has form for this type of behaviour. In the past, the

transwoman was charged with attacking former patients and fraud but escaped

court prosecution because she changed names nine times to hide her real identity.

The report did not confirm whether Haru was half-Japanese or half-Korean.

Police reported that the two suspects are still under questioning to discover their

intention and motive to imprison and abuse the victims.

The victims were sent to a Police General Hospital for a health check and

treatment.

And that’s a wrap for today’s show, for daily updates please don’t forget to like

and subscribe to our channel. See you again tomorrow with more headlines around

SWK.

