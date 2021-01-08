Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thousands of residents in Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, in the very south of Thailand, have been evacuated from their homes due to flash flooding from nearly a week of almost continuous heavy rain.
Local authorities say a total of 18,024 households across 19 districts have been impacted.
In Yala, the Sai Buri River has burst its banks, flooding homes and farmland. The director of Yala’s Irrigation Project Office says they remain worried about the low-lying areas, adding that the total amount of rainfall to date has broken records set more than a decade ago.
Landslides have also been reported but with no report of fatality or injuries.
In Songkhla, 2 districts were flooded by rainwater coming down from the mountains, while some residences and farmlands on riverbank areas of Narathiwat were flooded. Local government agencies said food and other aid were already sent to the affected areas.
Only essential travel is now allowed to and from the 5 coastal “red zone” provinces. The new travel restrictions for Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi are now in place.
Checkpoints have been set up throughout the 5 provinces and screening procedures are now more stringent. Those who need to travel to and from the provinces will now need permission from local authorities. People passing through checkpoints must use the Mor Chana tracing application and have a temperature check.
U-Tapao Airport, which services Pattaya and the eastern provinces, has been largely closed to domestic traffic for the time being.
Thailand’s Internal Trade department has investigated the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores over allegations of price-gouging over the sales of face masks.
However, the department says the masks in question don’t fall under the 2.50 baht cap imposed by the government. The director-general says the face masks in question are ordinary masks, not the surgical masks which would fall under the price control measure.
But he points out that imported ordinary masks cannot be marked up by more than 60%.
Speaking of face masks, if you’re in Phuket, wear a mask or pay a hefty fine… and possibly even go to jail. Phuket’s governor has issued an immediate order requiring people to wear a face mask while in public, or you could face a 20,000 baht fine.
Those who breach the order can also face punishment under the Communicable Disease Act which carries a fine of up to 100,000 baht and up to a year in prison. People can also face penalties under the current Emergency Decree which was recently extended again.
The Governor said… “Any person who leaves their home, residence in a house, house, building, place or vehicle, or is in a public place must always wear a face mask or cloth mask.”
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai Air Asia, says the Covid-19 resurgence has “destroyed the low-cost carrier”.
Tassapon Bijleveld says that, even without a national lockdown, bookings have plummeted for the low cost carrier.
He said… “Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government.”
Despite the Thai government introducing extra holidays over the Chinese New Year period, Tassapon predicts that the new wave of Covid-19 will deter a lot of domestic tourists from travelling.
This month, Thai Air Asia bookings have dropped by over 50%, with the carrier forced to merge and cancel many flights. Some aircraft carried only 20 – 30 passengers, a significant drop on numbers just 2 months ago.
He says that Thai carriers are fighting for survival and if the market doesn’t pick up soon, some may go out of business.
The Thaiger has also done a video specific to the More Chana track and tracing app that the Thai government is asking people to download and use. There’s been a lot of questions about the app and how it works and we hope that that short segment will explain a lot more about what it does and how it will work. You can find that video on The Thaiger You Tube channel or on our Facebook page.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Technology
Mor Chana app – what you need to know
So what’s going on with the new Mor Chana app?
As far as the Thai Government is concerned, it’s part of their fight to track and trace the Covid-19 virus during this current outbreak. More Chana is a contact tracing tool.
In essence, the app will allow you to check in when you go to different locations around Thailand, enter shops and buildings. As guests in the country, expats and travellers here should acknowledge that we have a role and responsibility to play in getting this current situation under control, as well as the Thais.
Of course you are well entitled to decide NOT to download and activate the app but the narrative from the government is that they see More Chana as an important part of their strategy. The app will also alert you when you are entering areas or provinces of potentially high risk. Being alert to these situations is like being alert to any other type of news.
So far, the application has been downloaded more than 3 million times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month
Thai residents can register for the first round Covid-19 vaccination at the end of this month, but no exact date has been released, according to the Department of Disease Control. Frontline healthcare workers as well as those who are in any of the 5 high risk provinces and considered the “most vulnerable” are first priority. The 5 provinces at high risk are Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat.
The DDC’s director-general says that the department has gone through careful consideration on effectiveness and safety of the vaccine and ensures that there will be close monitoring of the vaccine side effects that may happen after the vaccination.
The vaccination will be divided into 3 phrases…
- First phrase: 2 million doses of the vaccines will be available from February to April for 1.32 million Thai residents in the 5 high-risk provinces.
- Second phrase: 26 million doses will be available from May to June for people in other risk areas.
- Third phrase: From the end of this year to early 2022, the rest of the Thai population will be vaccinated.
The department will further educate health workers about the preparation for the vaccination procedures including vaccine storage, transportation, and monitoring measures.
SOURCE: NNT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools and lottery market in Loei close after family tests positive for Covid-19
Schools and a lottery market in the Northeastern province Loei were ordered to close after a family tested positive for Covid-19. The province is marked as a “yellow zone” under high surveillance with a total of 6 reported Covid-19 infections.
Schools will be temporarily closed from today until 24 January, while the lottery market will be closed from today onwards.
The family who tested positive are a 78 year old woman, a 13 year old 7th grad student, and a 6 year old kindergarten student. The provincial authority says the family all went to a school and the market lottery, resulting in the closure of schools and a lottery market today.
The cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign which tested more than 1,200 people. There are 35 people at “high risk” waiting for test results.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | CCSA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Mor Chana app – what you need to know
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month
Schools and lottery market in Loei close after family tests positive for Covid-19
As Covid-19 spreads, more hotels in Phuket close
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
BTS Skytrain headquarters employee tests positive for Covid-19
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases
Thousands of people evacuated due to flood in deep south Thailand
Royal Thai Army’s Children’s Day activities go online due to Covid-19
Boeing fined $2.5 billion USD following charges linked to 737 Max crashes
7-Eleven stores investigated over allegations of face mask price hikes
CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app
Up to 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask in Phuket
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Covid-19 control measures by province
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- Bangkok1 day ago
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals