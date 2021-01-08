Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month | The Thaiger

Thai residents can register for the first round Covid-19 vaccination at the end of this month, but no exact date has been released, according to the Department of Disease Control. Frontline healthcare workers as well as those who are in any of the 5 high risk provinces and considered the “most vulnerable” are first priority. The 5 provinces at high risk are Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat.

The DDC’s director-general says that the department has gone through careful consideration on effectiveness and safety of the vaccine and ensures that there will be close monitoring of the vaccine side effects that may happen after the vaccination.

The vaccination will be divided into 3 phrases…

First phrase: 2 million doses of the vaccines will be available from February to April for 1.32 million Thai residents in the 5 high-risk provinces.

Second phrase: 26 million doses will be available from May to June for people in other risk areas.

Third phrase: From the end of this year to early 2022, the rest of the Thai population will be vaccinated.

The department will further educate health workers about the preparation for the vaccination procedures including vaccine storage, transportation, and monitoring measures.

SOURCE: NNT

