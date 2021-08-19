Thailand
Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19
A 7 year old is living by himself after his 8 family members who also lived with him tested positive for Covid. Thailand’s PM says some Covid-19 restrictions may be relaxed from next month, IF the infection rate starts to come down. Phuket officials have amended the requirements for domestic travel to the island’s Sandbox experiment, allowing some domestic categories to come to the island. A bail application for jailed political activist Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, has been rejected, with his lawyer saying he has also tested positive for Covid-19. https://thethaiger.com/thai-life/top-10-ways-avoid-dengue-fever
Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19
