Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19

A 7 year old is living by himself after his 8 family members who also lived with him tested positive for Covid. Thailand’s PM says some Covid-19 restrictions may be relaxed from next month, IF the infection rate starts to come down. Phuket officials have amended the requirements for domestic travel to the island’s Sandbox experiment, allowing some domestic categories to come to the island. A bail application for jailed political activist Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, has been rejected, with his lawyer saying he has also tested positive for Covid-19. https://thethaiger.com/thai-life/top-10-ways-avoid-dengue-fever

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on