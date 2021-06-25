Thailand News Today | Pfizer vax approved, IATA testing vaccine travel pass, Covid Update | June 25

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved in Thailand. The FDA has now approved 6 Covid vaccines for use in Thailand. A number of airlines worldwide are participating in trials of a Travel Pass app from the International Air Transport Association. Some minor hiccups have emerged in Phuket Sandbox just days before the reopening of Thailand for unvaccinated travellers. Meanwhile the Tourism Authority of Thailand has claimed that 1,500 people will indeed arrive in Phuket on July 1. Thai exports have surged nearly 42 per cent during May, year on year, for the highest growth in almost 11 years.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates