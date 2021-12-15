Thailand News Today | Omicron surge warning, Pfizer reveals pill results

The Department of Medical Services says Thailand could end up dealing with a surge of Omicron infections after the end-of-year celebrations. The tourist hotspot of Maya Bay, in the southern province of Krabi, will re-open as scheduled on New Year’s Day. Japan has donated 17 second-hand diesel trains to Thailand which will be refurbished and ready to be in service in the Kingdom by 2023. The pharmaceutical firm Pfizer says there have been highly promising results from the final analysis of its new Covid-19 treatment. All the latest headlines from around Thailand.

