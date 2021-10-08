Thailand News Today | Off the red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies vaccine corruption

Thailand off the UK’s red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies corruption over Moderna vaccine, Thai Lion Air adds new, larger aircraft. Jett presents Thailand News Today. Have a great weekend! Please subscribe too 🙂

