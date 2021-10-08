Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Off the red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies vaccine corruption

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Thailand off the UK’s red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies corruption over Moderna vaccine, Thai Lion Air adds new, larger aircraft. Jett presents Thailand News Today. Have a great weekend! Please subscribe too 🙂

 

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather8 mins ago

Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters
Pattaya1 hour ago

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya offers free AstraZeneca for expats
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Off the red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies vaccine corruption
Sponsored2 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime4 hours ago

Customers at Isaan restaurant face 2 months in jail for drinking alcohol
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical storms Lionrock and Kompasu expected to bring extra rain to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 11,140 new cases; provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

16 million baht worth of knockoff clothing in Bangkok warehouse
Crime5 hours ago

Police volunteer arrested for assault, abduction of estranged wife
Education6 hours ago

School textbook calls democracy “corrupt”, supports dictatorship
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

If vaccinations continue as planned, Health Ministry says Covid could be “under control” by January
Pattaya6 hours ago

Booster vaccine recipients yesterday included Pattaya Mayor
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand Tourism, Legalising Vapes, Boosters and Shining Tim’s head | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 35
Crime7 hours ago

Hacker arrested after selling data of 600,000 customers
Tourism8 hours ago

TAT 80% revenue recovery plan: get travellers to spend double
Eastern Thailand9 hours ago

Chanthaburi bans all alcohol as Covid-19 infections surge
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending