Thailand News Today | No plans to resume the Test & Go scheme

The government currently has no plans to resume the Test & Go scheme. Thailand’s Health Minister says the re-opening of nightlife venues should be postponed given the number of businesses that failed to implement disease prevention measures. Phuket hotel operators have come up with a solution for asymptomatic guests who test positive for the Omicron variant but refuse to be transferred to a hospital.

