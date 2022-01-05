Connect with us

Thailand News Today | No plans to resume the Test & Go scheme

The government currently has no plans to resume the Test & Go scheme. Thailand’s Health Minister says the re-opening of nightlife venues should be postponed given the number of businesses that failed to implement disease prevention measures. Phuket hotel operators have come up with a solution for asymptomatic guests who test positive for the Omicron variant but refuse to be transferred to a hospital.

yasar
2022-01-05 18:24
If you can't find a solution during the tourism season and lose the country, you will wait a long time for tourists to come.
Grumpish
2022-01-05 18:58
TAT are going to have to get their eight ball, dice, tarot cards or whatever else they use to forecast tourist numbers yet again..
King Cotton
2022-01-05 19:10
10 minutes ago, Grumpish said: TAT are going to have to get their eight ball, dice, tarot cards or whatever else they use to forecast tourist numbers yet again.. A justified jest, there, @Grumpishand your debut post, too . .…
AndyCousins
2022-01-05 19:54
Booked to spend a month in Koh Samui from late February. Traveling from the UK via Bangkok. The continuing uncertainty is not great but I hope the authorities resume the Sand box and test and go scheme soon to give…
King Cotton
2022-01-05 20:06
7 minutes ago, AndyCousins said: The continuing uncertainty is not great but I hope the authorities resume the Sand box and test and go scheme soon to give some hope to the local businesses... Yes, don't we all, @AndyCousinsbut the…

