Transport
Trains in Thailand report 3.16 million passengers over New Year’s
Over 3 million people rode the rails (quietly, we hope) over the New Year’s holiday period, with the Department of Rail Transport reporting 3,160,216 passengers taking trains between December 29 and January 3.
During those 6 days, nearly 2.9 million of the 3.1 million rides were on the electric trains that criss-cross Bangkok. The Rail Transport Department Deputy Director-General broke down the 2,897,234 rides in Bangkok during the holiday period.
Some of the top ridership by the different lines of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit, Bangkok Mass Transit System, and the State Railway of Thailand
- 1,825,928 passengers – BTS Green and Gold Lines
- 791,173 passengers – MRT Blue Line
- 262,982 passengers – SRT interprovincial trains
- 135,665 passengers – Airport Rail Link
The interprovincial trains run by the SRT moved people going on a quick vacation getaway or visiting family over the New Year’s holiday, with officials needing to add extra rail service to keep up with demand. The deputy director-general commented on the need to accommodate travellers with extra trains.
“The SRT added another express train from Tuesday, running from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, and has increased the number of carriages for long-distance trains to make sure people visiting their hometowns during the New Year break can return to Bangkok on time.”
The most popular SRT travel region was in the south of Thailand with just over 80,000 passengers riding to the southern provinces. The northeast of Thailand and the northern provinces were the second and third most travelled regions.
- Southern Thailand – 80,010 passengers
- Northeastern Thailand – 71,703 passengers
- Northern Thailand – 61,877 passengers
While the over 3 million passengers is mostly a success for Thai trains and domestic travel, the Department of Rail Transport did acknowledge a few hiccups along the way. Most statistics were minimal, with only 1 train cancelled across the country over the holiday, 4 trains reported to be delayed and 5 reports of electrical malfunctions.
There was some more consequential data reported as during the 6-day holiday period there were 6 accidents on the rail that led to 2 injuries and 2 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Laos adds 14 more countries to its Travel Green Zone entry scheme
Cambodian PM will not be allowed to meet Myanmar’s ousted leader, junta says
Thailand’s traditional “Nora” dancers call for ban on performances to be lifted
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Soi Nana announces Covid-19 free zone, vaccine or test required
Thailand News Today | No plans to resume the Test & Go scheme
Trains in Thailand report 3.16 million passengers over New Year’s
Massive LED billboard cluster causes sleepless nights in Thong Lor
Despite social media rumours, PM Prayut denies having Covid-19
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,899 new cases; provincial totals
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Khao San Road closed for 3 days after Covid-19 outbreak
Suspension of Test & Go entry scheme will “definitely” continue, spokesperson says
Rok Islands in Trang sees rare sighting of manta rays
Pattaya Mayor says there will be no lockdown despite Covid uptick in Chon Buri
Indian tourists who left Chon Buri before receiving positive test result found in Bangkok
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Thailand4 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht