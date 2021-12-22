Thailand News Today | No more extended alcohol sales in Phuket for NY

The clash between the Burmese army and Karen rebels is expected to escalate. Meanwhile, a recent survey shows how Thais feel about Omicron during New Year festivities. A Department of Health poll shows that most Thais are worried that New Year celebrations will spark another wave of Covid infections. The Phuket News is reporting that plans to allow the sale of alcohol throughout the night during New Year’s Eve on the southern island have been scrapped.

