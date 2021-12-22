Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | No more extended alcohol sales in Phuket for NY

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

The clash between the Burmese army and Karen rebels is expected to escalate. Meanwhile, a recent survey shows how Thais feel about Omicron during New Year festivities. A Department of Health poll shows that most Thais are worried that New Year celebrations will spark another wave of Covid infections. The Phuket News is reporting that plans to allow the sale of alcohol throughout the night during New Year’s Eve on the southern island have been scrapped.

image
JohninDublin
2021-12-22 20:20
2 hours ago, Shark said: I haven't entered but on Thailands International form it shows both doses date + batch no.'s. Guess they want something similar. Thanks for the input. The EU form is as described. I do have a…
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-12-22 20:27
2 hours ago, Rain said: All these changes could have a positive mark with a silver lining. The less Farang [residents/tourists] the more beneficial for the society. And you are what, honorary farang exception? 🤣
image
Rookiescot
2021-12-22 20:28
9 minutes ago, JohninDublin said: Thanks for the tip. Just to let you know, this year I've made 3 complaints about customer service online. The last two were not even responded to. I tried to complain about my current issues…
image
JohninDublin
2021-12-22 20:38
To give some idea, how poorly managed this is, I've just been to see if I can navigate this on my own, or find answers. I see "Urgent Announcement" an extract of which states: "Starting 22 December 2021 The registration…
image
JohninDublin
2021-12-22 21:13
13 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Sorry to hear that mate. I'm with TSB. If you are getting crap service it may be worth considering changing banks. I have a business which is mainly cash, and just like the UK, the…

Trending