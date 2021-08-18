Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Amid growing calls for more mRNA vaccines to help combat the spread of the Delta variant in Thailand, the Thai government has again defended the Sinovac vaccine. Thailand’s massage parlours and spas are suing the government, demanding compensation for the loss of income they’ve endured as a result of the partial lockdowns and restrictions. The family of Teerawat Thothip, the man who is alleged to have killed a 57 year old Swiss national, does not plan to request bail for him. A Bangkok woman who stole 253 million baht from her elderly sick mother has been jailed for 12 years.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18
Thailand6 mins ago

Police raid birthday party at Bangkok resort, arrest 28 people
Thailand31 mins ago

Thief steals 4 trees valued at 18,500 baht from Sa Kaeo home

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Guides31 mins ago

How to plan the perfect trip to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)38 mins ago

Hospitals face alleged favouritism in distribution of vaccines
Thailand53 mins ago

Bangkok reports large number of dengue infections
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Buri Ram grandmother accidentally gets 2 Covid vaccine doses in 1 day
Phuket4 hours ago

Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
Thailand4 hours ago

GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18
Thailand5 hours ago

18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines
Crime6 hours ago

Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
Coronavirus Vaccines7 hours ago

Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending