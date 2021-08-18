Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18

Amid growing calls for more mRNA vaccines to help combat the spread of the Delta variant in Thailand, the Thai government has again defended the Sinovac vaccine. Thailand’s massage parlours and spas are suing the government, demanding compensation for the loss of income they’ve endured as a result of the partial lockdowns and restrictions. The family of Teerawat Thothip, the man who is alleged to have killed a 57 year old Swiss national, does not plan to request bail for him. A Bangkok woman who stole 253 million baht from her elderly sick mother has been jailed for 12 years.

