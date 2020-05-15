100 billion baht fund in the works for small businesses | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
100 billion baht fund in the works for small businesses
A pay cheque might be on the way for small businesses that kept paying their employees, despite loss of business from the pandemic. An up to 100 billion baht fund, or 3 billion USD, is planned to be set up to help Thailand’s small businesses, according to Reuters.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak said assistance from the Finance Ministry will be for businesses that keep workers on their payroll, despite the stress the pandemic has put on the economy.
The outbreak has caused many businesses to close and revenues to decrease dramatically. Somkid said some businesses have struggled to keep employees on the payroll, adding that those who made sure their employees taken care of should get government assistance.
The ministry is still discussing possible aid, such as loans, for the businesses.
Somkid acknowledged that small operators still have no access to funding, “which is a worry”.
Chiang Mai
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
A group of 70 workers, representing over 200 employees at a luxury resort in northern Thailand, have filed an official complaint with Chiang Mai’s Department of Labour and Welfare, claiming they have not been paid for 4 months.
Thai Residents reports that the workers are all from the 5 star Dhara Dhevi resort in Chiang Mai, which closed its doors for good in early May. Former employees say they received only 50% of their salary in February and 25% in March. They have not received any payment for the months of April and May. Monthly salary amounts range from 9,750 baht to 100,000 baht, with workers claiming to be owed over 10 million baht in total.
The Dhara Dhevi resort was one of the most expensive in the region, but started running into financial difficulties two years ago, according to 50 year old Mangkorn Sorachai, who worked as Entertainment Manager at the resort for 8 years. He led the group of employees to protest outside Chiang Mai Town Hall, bearing placards calling out the hotel’s failure to pay its workers. He remains hopeful that a solution can be found, adding that the group is prepared to take the matter further if necessary.
The SET-listed Inter Far East Energy Corporation spent 2.46 billion baht to acquire the Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai Group, which includes Dhara Dhevi Hotel, A.P.K. Development in 2015.
PHOTO: Khaosod
“The hotel started having problems when they changed the management team 5 years ago. Then about 2 years ago they started having financial problems, but the business continued on as usual. There were always customers, so the employees believe the resort has the necessary funds to pay their workers.”
“Then one day one of the managers informed employees that the hotel was not able to pay the salaries, but there was no explanation as to why. Hopefully, our group will receive updates within next week, if not we will take the issue to the Labour Court in search of justice.”
After reading a formal letter of complaint from the aggrieved workers, officials have invited 3 representatives from the group to a meeting at the Department of Labour and Welfare in Chiang Mai.
Business
Australian government takes on Google and Facebook over re-publishing ‘news’
A leading Australian consumer watchdog is calling for Google and other tech giants to pay Australian news outlets A$600 million (12.4 billion baht) a year under a new code of conduct ordered by the government. News Limited and Nine Entertainment have also voiced their support for the news ‘tax’.
The Australia government announced plans to force Google, Facebook, and other large internet firms to share advertising revenues earned from Australian news content featured by their search engines. The announcement came last month. The Australian government will unveil details of the mandatory payments to deal with the tech giants’ republishing of news in July.
Legislators argue that the payment should amount to 10% of the large tech companies’ advertising revenues in Australia, estimated by the government at some A$6 billion per year. The country’s consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, determined that 10% of the tech firms’ revenues are derived from advertising on news content.
The government says it is imposing the new mandatory code of conduct after months of negotiations, on a voluntary agreement, with Google, Facebook and other companies, failed to reach an agreement.
Both Google and Facebook have protested the move and are calling for continued negotiations. Both companies also insist they have invested millions of dollars in initiatives in helping Australia’s struggling news industry.
Consumers use both products, and others, to find daily news items and can ‘click through’ to read from the source. In Google’s case the offending listing is called the ‘Google snippet’ and includes a thumbnail and short description of the story. Many news websites rely on the majority of their traffic coming from both platforms.
In response to falling revenues, Australian news outlets have reportedly slashed 20% of jobs in the last 6 years. The crisis has only deepened in the economic and advertising downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced the closure of many smaller news publishers.
An estimated 17 million Australians (out of a population of 24.5 million) use Facebook each month and spend an average of 30 minutes on the platform a day, while 98% of Australian mobile searches use Google.
Business
Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In
One of the industries hard hit by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been the film industry. At both ends the industry has been shuttered – the making of the movies and then the watching of the movies in cinemas.
At some stage the movie making machine will chug back to life and, sometime, we’ll be allowed to go back to the cinemas to enjoy expensive bottles of water and over-priced popcorn. In the meantime there has been a surge of ideas to get people back to the movies whilst we wait for some sort of new-normal to emerge.
Direct to TV, to be enjoyed whilst you eat pizzas whilst sitting in your underwear at home, has been an option but, hey, we want the experience of the really big screen and the shared audience reaction.
Whilst the concept of the Drive In has never been big in Thailand, it was a ‘thing’ in many western countries for a certain generation. Indeed attending (or enduring) a film at the Drive In was a right of passage. There are plenty of roof-top cinemas and other small scale outside versions but it’s not quite the same as rolling up in your car, reclining the seat and turning the sound up loud in your very own car.
Cars are spaced out across a plot of land, in a very appropriately social-distanced manner. Maybe the scourge of Covid-19 is what we needed for a second wave of Drive Ins. For Thailand, it would be something new. The technology is simple – all you need is a car, an FM radio (to hear the soundtrack), a HUGE screen, an equally HUGE digital projector and an open area.
According to Comscore, out of 306 drive in theatres in the US, only about 50 are currently open. Australia had the third highest number of drive-ins of all countries, only behind the US and Canada. Currently, most have closed and there are only 16 remaining drive in theatres still operating in Australia.
Please answer the questions in our little mini survey and let’s reflect on the past memories (some I am certainly unable to publish), likes, dislikes, antics and favourite moments at the once-popular drive in theatres.
