Thailand News Today, Friday, March 13, 2020 – Daily TV News | The Thaiger

Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is at it again making public disparaging and xenophobic comments about ‘white’ foreigners (farang).
This time he’s warned his fellow Thais about the foreigners fleeing their own countries for the ‘safe haven’ of Thailand.
“Today I visited Chiang Mai and noticed that there are almost no Chinese tourists. All you see are ‘farang’. Not only that, but 90% of Thais are wearing masks. However, none of the farang are wearing masks This is the reason our country is being infected all around. We should be more careful of the farang than Asians.”
“At the moment it is winter in Europe and farang come to Thailand to hide from the disease. Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Last month the Minister was pilloried for his other racist comments about white foreigners when he said “They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”… when they weren’t wearing face masks at a PR event at the Siam BTS station.
“Little ghosts” going home
Some of the Thai nationals dubbed “phee noi” (little ghosts), who recently returned from South Korea and were quarantined at a naval base in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district are today being sent back to their hometowns.
Public Health Ministry and Royal Thai Navy officials agreed this week that many of the migrant workers can be released. Reuben Tuck reports…
(Reuben audio)
Thailand confirms five new coronavirus cases
The Public Health Ministry confirmed five new Covid-19 coronavirus cases this morning in its daily press briefing.
The new cases take the total number of infections in the country to 75 since January. 34 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Yesterday there were 11 new cases announced and the day before, 5.
Thousands laid off, millions of baht lost as Chiang Mai elephant camps close
Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere in Northern Thailand are being wiped out in their dozens by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money, according to local operators. The chairman of Mae Taeng Elephant Camp and a spokesperson for the industry, says 85 of Chiang Mai’s 94 camps and parks have shut down.
“We used to have 1,000 tourists a day. Now there are 50 Thais or Europeans. Break even would be 400.”
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
Two of Thailand’s most prominent aviation bosses have thrown in the towel, citing the Thai government’s bungling of the Covid-19 coronavirus situation.
Both resignations happened yesterday. The president of Thai Airways resigned yesterday afternoon. That corporate bombshell was closely followed by the resignation of the director of Suvarnabhumi International Airport. At this stage the Thai government has not responded to the high profile resignations.
Both Thai Airways and Suvarnabhumi have been on the frontline of managing the government’s botched implementation of travel restrictions, punctuated with changes of mind and reversals of policy announcements relating to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The situation has caused a messy blancmange of ministerial announcements, contradictions, non-clarifying clarifications and confusion for domestic and international travellers.
The Director of Suvarnabhumi airport says his decision was to take personal responsibility over the escape of 80 workers from South Korea from a health checkpoint at the airport last week.
Soldiers sent to fight forest fires in the North
With Chiang Mai again declared the world’s most polluted city today, and with air quality worsening across northern Thailand, soldiers from Royal Thai Army 3rd Army Region have been deployed to detect and fight forest fires.
Forest fires and agricultural burning, both in Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia, have created extremely poor air quality levels.
The newly deployed fire-fighting rangers are being sent to fire-prone areas around Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang. They will be patrolling for fires and arrest anyone they find starting them.
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) had pulled a 30 minute “circuit breaker” to suspend trade between 9:59 and 10:29am leading to a fall at 11am, when the SET fell by 78.95 points, or 7.08%, to 1,035.96. Foreign investors made net sales of 1.929 billion baht in the stock market and 13.646 billion in the bond market. Most global stock prices also dropped resulting from uncertainty among investors following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has heated up recently in Europe and the US.
A stock analyst at Krungsri Securities said, “the SET had pulled the circuit breaker due to foreign investors selling off their stocks after the US President Donald Trump had suspended travel from European nations for 30 days”.
“We advise investors who cannot take risks to hold cash and monitor the situation, while those who can take risks should buy stocks for short-term profit-taking, especially stocks whose price has fallen sharply and pay high dividends regularly.”
The analyst recommended three groups of stocks for investors…
● Defensive stocks which pay high dividends, such as ADVANC, INTUCH, and TTW.
● Retail stocks, which gained buying power after the government returned the electricity metre insurance for a total amount of Bt30 billion, such as CPALL, HMPRO, and BJC.
● Financial stocks, which gain benefit from the interest rate cut, such as MTC, SAWAD, and KTC.
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism and Sports ministry are examining the postponing of Songkran celebrations to July 4-7 this year. The idea already has the nod from Tourism and Sports Minister but still needs approval from the Culture Ministry and cabinet.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Council of Thailand has set a lofty goal for local tourists to take 200 million domestic trips this year, also suggesting that tourism operators from the private sectors should make more effort to attract domestic tourism.
But the TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the growth target of 4% for the domestic market is already beyond reach.
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at its press briefing today. The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 70.
The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster, the first since the virus struck the country in January.
Officials saythe eleven were at a party in a single room sharing drinks and cigarettes with a Hong Kong citizen, who has since returned to Hong Kong.
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Thailand’s Meteorological Department says that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, causing hot to very hot weather there.
How hot, well up to 40 degrees with almost no wind. Meanwhile, weak easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand are bringing less rain to the South.
From Saturday to Monday, another high pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing more hot weather to the north.
Meanwhile China Mai’s air pollution problem improved a bit today. But just north of the northern capital readings have reached up to 205 and even 239 around Mae Hong Song.
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri
Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province was a battleground yesterday, with fierce skirmishes raging through city streets.
Basically the local monkeys were revolting. Rival monkey gangs took to the Lop Buri streets and brawled for hours with thousands of the warring primates running amok. There’s two warring clans, the city monkeys and the temple monkeys.
The temple monkeys control the area around an ancient Hindu shrine, while the rival gang controls the city streets. Normally the two camps do not encroach on one another’s turf.
Some locals think the scorching heat might have made them hot-tempered, while others believe they were fighting over food.
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
A businessman in Thailand’s southern Trang province is dead after being shot down at his home in front of his family.
Police say the murder occurred on Tuesday night just after 9pm. Thai media report that a 32 year old was eating watermelon with his family when hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire with a 12 gauge shotgun, killing the man instantly. The attack was witnessed by his wife, their 12 year old son and five cousins, who were unhurt.
