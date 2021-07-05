Thailand News Today | Factory explosion, Covid visa extensions, Samui ‘Sandbox’

This morning a plastics factory exploded in Samut Prakan, a province just south and east of central Bangkok. rom July 15, the islands of Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Pha Ngan will start on their own versions of Sandbox. Notoriously high taxi rates in Phuket have been looked into after reports of overcharging of early “Sandbox” tourists. Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital in Bangkok has announced that it has to temporarily close its Emergency Room. The deadline to apply for a 60-day special “Covid” visa extension is July 29.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on or for instant updates on your mobile

👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our

🔍 Post a or

🔔 to our daily email newsletter, or ask about

👍 Follow us on , , and

📺 or our YouTube channel for daily video updates