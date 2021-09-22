Thailand News Today | Disease control amendment in the works; reopening delays | September 22

https://youtu.be/CMU-Funft6k

Jett goes through all the headlines and news stories around Thailand that include: A new disease control law is likely to replace the emergency decree from the end of the month. The personal information of 106 million visitors to Thailand has been open online for 10 years. The proposed reopening of 5 provinces might be pushed to November 1.

