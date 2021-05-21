image
image
Thailand

Thailand News Today | Chon Buri jump in cases, China vaccinates citizens around the world | May 21

Thaiger

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

The province of Chon Buri, just east of Bangkok, has reported a big jump in Covid cases today, China has sent vaccine doses to Thailand to have Chinese citizens inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” program, A dog owner is reeling after his beloved pet brought him a “gift” of 2,000 methamphatime pills and A Chinese man, with citizenship based in Saint Kitts and Nevis, is now under arrest after shooting and injuring 2 Pattaya police officers who were trying to reprimand him over an online gambling syndicate.

 

Thailand

Get vaccinated, win a cow: Chiang Mai district starts vaccine incentive campaign

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Friday, May 21, 2021

By

A district in Chiang Mai has launched a campaign to help entice residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19… a chance to win a live cow. Each week for the rest of the year, the Mae Chaem district will give away a young cow. To enter the raffle, residents have to be vaccinate against the coronavirus.

Since the start of the win-a-cow campaign, the number of people registered for a vaccine has shot up from hundreds to thousands in just a few days, the district chief told Reuters. In Thailand, cows can be sold for around 10,000 baht.

“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”

In the town of 43,000 people, more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, many of them priority groups including those over 60 years old and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. Mass vaccinations nationwide will start on July.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Bangkok

15 workers in Bangkok test positive for Covid variant first found in India

Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Friday, May 21, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตหลักสี่ กรุงเทพมหานคร

Workers at a construction camp in Bangkok tested positive for the Covid-19 variant first detected in India. The only other cases reported in Thailand involving the B.1.617 strain were a mother and her 4 year old son who both tested positive for the virus while in quarantine after travelling from Pakistan.

Many of the workers at the camp in the Laksi district tested positive for a common variant of the virus while 15 workers tested positive for the mutated strain, spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration briefing.

“The 15 construction workers with the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital and are receiving good treatment… Health workers and investigators were deployed to contain the disease. The Indian variant causes widespread infections.”

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections, with 35 Covid-19 clusters in 23 districts. Many outbreaks are at worker camps and crowded communities. Areas under maximum control include worker camps in Laksi, Don Muang and Khlong Toey, as well as the Khlong Toey and Din Daeng slums. Workers are no longer allowed to moved between camps to prevent the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

CCSA proposes extending Thailand’s State of Emergency for another 2 months

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

Friday, May 21, 2021

By

Stock photo via Thai Government/CCSA

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is proposing an extension of the nationwide Emergency Decree for another 2 months. At a meeting today, the CCSA and Public Health Ministry noted that it may take until the end of July to bring the latest Covid wave under control. The last declaration of a State of Emergency has been in place since March 2020 and was set to expire at the end of May as the government can only declare the status for up to 3 months at a time.

Now, as Thailand’s third wave of infections has proved the most damaging, the efforts to control the spread of the virus are proving to take longer as the amount of infections has reached over 94,000 cases since early April.

The Emergency Decree of 2005 has received criticism from those who say PM Prayut Chan-o-cha could use the sweeping powers granted to him to further assert an authoritarian control over the country. The decree was put in place last year and has been extended ever since.

Meanwhile, foreigners living in Thailand will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine starting the first week of June, as part of the country’s mass vaccination campaign. They can register for a vaccine on-site at hospitals, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, recommends that expats register for the vaccine at a hospital that has their health records on file. Expats will need to a passport, work permit or social security number as a form of identification when registering for a vaccine.

Thai citizens can avail of 3 channels to register for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout when the mass vaccination campaign starts. The PM says Thai nationals seeking a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to register through the Mor Prom platform, through on-site registration, and via special target groups who will receive vaccine supplies. In addition, spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says there will be no “walk-in” vaccination centres, after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha stopped the programme.

Thailand, today, is reporting 3,481 new infections of the Covid virus and 32 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 951 of today’s new cases come from Thailand’s prisons.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

