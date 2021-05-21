Thailand
Thailand News Today | Chon Buri jump in cases, China vaccinates citizens around the world | May 21
The province of Chon Buri, just east of Bangkok, has reported a big jump in Covid cases today, China has sent vaccine doses to Thailand to have Chinese citizens inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” program, A dog owner is reeling after his beloved pet brought him a “gift” of 2,000 methamphatime pills and A Chinese man, with citizenship based in Saint Kitts and Nevis, is now under arrest after shooting and injuring 2 Pattaya police officers who were trying to reprimand him over an online gambling syndicate.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Get vaccinated, win a cow: Chiang Mai district starts vaccine incentive campaign
A district in Chiang Mai has launched a campaign to help entice residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19… a chance to win a live cow. Each week for the rest of the year, the Mae Chaem district will give away a young cow. To enter the raffle, residents have to be vaccinate against the coronavirus.
Since the start of the win-a-cow campaign, the number of people registered for a vaccine has shot up from hundreds to thousands in just a few days, the district chief told Reuters. In Thailand, cows can be sold for around 10,000 baht.
“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”
In the town of 43,000 people, more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, many of them priority groups including those over 60 years old and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. Mass vaccinations nationwide will start on July.
SOURCE: Reuters
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
15 workers in Bangkok test positive for Covid variant first found in India
Workers at a construction camp in Bangkok tested positive for the Covid-19 variant first detected in India. The only other cases reported in Thailand involving the B.1.617 strain were a mother and her 4 year old son who both tested positive for the virus while in quarantine after travelling from Pakistan.
Many of the workers at the camp in the Laksi district tested positive for a common variant of the virus while 15 workers tested positive for the mutated strain, spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration briefing.
“The 15 construction workers with the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital and are receiving good treatment… Health workers and investigators were deployed to contain the disease. The Indian variant causes widespread infections.”
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections, with 35 Covid-19 clusters in 23 districts. Many outbreaks are at worker camps and crowded communities. Areas under maximum control include worker camps in Laksi, Don Muang and Khlong Toey, as well as the Khlong Toey and Din Daeng slums. Workers are no longer allowed to moved between camps to prevent the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
CCSA proposes extending Thailand’s State of Emergency for another 2 months
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is proposing an extension of the nationwide Emergency Decree for another 2 months. At a meeting today, the CCSA and Public Health Ministry noted that it may take until the end of July to bring the latest Covid wave under control. The last declaration of a State of Emergency has been in place since March 2020 and was set to expire at the end of May as the government can only declare the status for up to 3 months at a time.
Now, as Thailand’s third wave of infections has proved the most damaging, the efforts to control the spread of the virus are proving to take longer as the amount of infections has reached over 94,000 cases since early April.
The Emergency Decree of 2005 has received criticism from those who say PM Prayut Chan-o-cha could use the sweeping powers granted to him to further assert an authoritarian control over the country. The decree was put in place last year and has been extended ever since.
Meanwhile, foreigners living in Thailand will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine starting the first week of June, as part of the country’s mass vaccination campaign. They can register for a vaccine on-site at hospitals, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, recommends that expats register for the vaccine at a hospital that has their health records on file. Expats will need to a passport, work permit or social security number as a form of identification when registering for a vaccine.
Thai citizens can avail of 3 channels to register for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout when the mass vaccination campaign starts. The PM says Thai nationals seeking a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to register through the Mor Prom platform, through on-site registration, and via special target groups who will receive vaccine supplies. In addition, spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says there will be no “walk-in” vaccination centres, after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha stopped the programme.
Thailand, today, is reporting 3,481 new infections of the Covid virus and 32 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 951 of today’s new cases come from Thailand’s prisons.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | Chon Buri jump in cases, China vaccinates citizens around the world | May 21
Get vaccinated, win a cow: Chiang Mai district starts vaccine incentive campaign
UPDATE: Chinese man arrested after shooting and injuring police in Pattaya
Drug bust: Phuket couple has 22,000 meth pills, ice, heroin
15 workers in Bangkok test positive for Covid variant first found in India
Labour Ministry to provide 9.2 million workers with vaccine
850 disabled people at Father Ray Foundation receive vaccines
CCSA proposes extending Thailand’s State of Emergency for another 2 months
Covid UPDATE: 3,481 new cases and 32 deaths, provincial totals
Miscommunication over rules sees Thai man angrily footing bill for Covid test in Phuket
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Spike in Chon Buri cases as 127 infections reported in migrant worker communities
China provides vaccine doses for citizens living in Thailand
Chiang Rai introduces strict requirements for travellers from “dark red” provinces
US President Biden signs hate crimes law to help protect Asian Americans
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
Sinovac, AstraZeneca over 97% effective in immune system boost
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
- Education3 days ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Crime3 days ago
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
- Crime2 days ago
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
- Chon Buri1 day ago
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18