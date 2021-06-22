Thailand News Today | AoT warns about tourist exuberance, easing of restrictions | June 22

Airports of Thailand doesn’t expect arrivals to really pick up until at least October, Yesterday, a mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck was used in Pattaya to treat cats and dogs, The Royal Thai Army is adding another defence aircraft to its fleet, Tourism Authority of Thailand is now looking at ways quarantine might be eased for tourists visiting Thailand, both on arrival here and on their return home, The deputy commissioner of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau says the force is ready to handle pro-democracy rallies planned for this Thursday and Phuket allowing restaurants to resume selling alcohol and certain venues to open under normal hours.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates