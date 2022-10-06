Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand

36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand

Mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu.

Initial reports indicate that 30 people were killed, mostly children.

The perpetrator is 34-year-old Panya Khamrap, who is a former policeman.

He was fired from the force last year.

The culprit escaped in a white 4-door Vigo pickup truck, Bangkok registration, heavily scratched on the front.

The bumper fell off as he drove away.

Reports say that Panya was fired from his position in the police force last year for failing a drug test.

Reports say he is supposed to face trial in court tomorrow.

The latest update reports that the man who killed at least 32 people in a mass shooting at a nursery in Nong Bua Lamphu

province today shot dead his wife and son before fatally shooting himself.

Rumours of tension between Prayut and Prawit over flood Comments

Rumours are circulating of tensions between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon.

According to the rumours, Prawit was offended by Prayut’s comments during a teleconference call about the flood situation with provincial governors at the Interior Ministry.

Prayut was quoted as saying that he did not want a welcoming committee when visiting provinces hit by floods.

According to the Bangkok Post, Gen Prayut was also quoted as saying he did not want to burden people in these provinces.

He was quoted as saying that he was healthy and could take care of himself.

Prawit had made visits to flood-stricken provinces on Monday. After his visits, he became sick with a fever,

and yesterday missed the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prayut since his return to Government House.

However, Prayut has denied the rumours. Prayut and Interior Minister Anupong had reportedly visited Prawit on Tuesday when he was sick.

Prayut and Anupong have reportedly insisted that they have never been angry, and there is no conflict between them and Prawit.

Rumours of tensions between Prayut and Prawit are nothing new.

Last year, another rumour circled that the two were having a conflict after the sacking of two of Prawit’s close aids.

Time will tell how Prawit and Prayut continue to go about handling the flood situation.

100 elephants could be evacuated from the camp in central Thailand due to floods g

Thailand’s beloved national animal is another victim of the country’s floods.

In the central province of Ayutthaya, officials are preparing to possibly evacuate about 100 elephants from a camp after a river overflowed.

The Lopburi River had risen 30 centimetres as of yesterday morning, Nation Thailand reported.

The flooding from the overflow impacted houses in Ayutthaya’s main city district, as well as the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal.

Grass fields that the elephants eat from have now been swamped, according to the camp’s deputy director.

Workers, volunteers, and troops were rushing to build flood levees to protect the camp.

The camp’s deputy director, Riangthongbat Meephan, said officials would first try to move the elephants to higher ground away from the river bank.

He said, however, that the elephants might have to be moved to another tambon if the water overflows the levees.

Floods are plundering communities across Thailand.

With large areas of croplands being suffocated by seasonal storms and rising rivers, food prices are at risk of increasing while tourism recovery is undoubtedly being slowed.

Retired teacher detained for allegedly procuring underage girls for prostitution

Police from Thailand’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) have arrested a retired teacher,

who is accused of procuring young girls for local politicians and officials in the northeastern province of Kalasin.

Five men, including a former school director, are also being held in custody for allegedly buying sexual services through the 67-year-old alleged procurer.

ATPD Commander Pol Maj-Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha said that the alleged procurer had about 30 girls,

aged 13-15, under his supervision, some of whom are students attending the school where he used to teach.

During police questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted that his house was the venue for the provision of sexual services.

He claimed that he made 200-300 baht in service charges from each customer.

The alleged procurer faces charges of sex trafficking and depriving underage girls of access to their parents. The customers face similar charges.

An angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car

An American man was arrested yesterday after smashing up a Thai man’s car and threatening his family in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Thai man, Sunthorn, notified officers from Kanom Police Station that an American man, 45-year-old Andigo, threatened his mother and daughter and threw rocks at his pickup truck.

The video of the incident is circulating on Thai social media. The first video shows when the angry foreign man assaulted the pickup with rocks.

The man shouted at the woman recording his act of hooliganism, “Shut up! Back off lady!” He then walked to the car and smashed two rocks into the front of the pickup.

Another video reveals about ten police officers around the American with iron rods in their hands on a road in the Kanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

He shouts at the officers at first before performing a wai.

An officer then used a rod to bring the man crashing to the floor. He was then escorted to a police station and questioned.

A Channel 7 report revealed that the man smashed the car because he believed it had been following him for two or three days. He also added that he did not have any money to pay for the damage.

Sunthorn claims that the foreigner had been intoxicated on Thai rice whiskey for two to three days before to the event.

Sunthorn added that the American was angry all of the time, and destroyed public bins, public property, and his car.

According to the police, the American guy was lawfully residing in Thailand on a one-month tourist visa that was still valid on the day he was detained.

The officer in charge of the case stated that they will consult with the embassy and the Tourist Police to determine the best course of action.

