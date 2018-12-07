Thailand meets its emissions target as richer nations fail | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand meets its emissions target as richer nations fail
by Pratch Rukivanarom
The emissions of greenhouse gases has been rising for two years in a row, reversing efforts based on the Paris Agreement to control the rise in global temperatures and avert the impacts of climate change.
As world leaders gather at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) in Katowice, Poland, to find solutions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a preliminary outlook for this year’s energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.
It worryingly indicates that there has been a 0.5 per cent rise in global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions this year compared to previous years.
The IEA report points out that energy-related CO2 emissions from wealthy countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions has grown this year due to a higher consumption of oil and natural gas.
“Our data shows that despite a strong growth in solar and wind energy, emissions have started to rise again in advanced economies, highlighting the need for deploying technologies for energy efficiency,” Fatih Birol, IEA’s executive director, said.
“This turnaround should be another warning to governments as they meet in Katowice this week. Increased efforts are needed to encourage more renewables, greater energy efficiency, more nuclear and more innovation for technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage and hydrogen, for instance.”
Emissions in Thailand have also been higher this year, with the energy sector having released 196.5 tonnes of CO2 in the first nine months of this year, marking a 0.98 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) said.
However, EPPO said that even though the power-generation sector is the largest CO2 producer, it is the only sector that is releasing a lower amount of greenhouse gases due to an increase in renewable energy, though the emission trend in other sectors is rising.
Meanwhile, Raweewon Bhuridej, secretary-general of the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office, said this increase in emissions will not affect Thailand’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs). Thailand has pledged to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 to 25 per cent by 2030 from the estimated emission rate in a business-as-usual (BAU) scenario.
“Since Thailand is a developing country, we do not have to lower our emission rate as significantly as wealthy nations, who ought to cut down their net CO2 emission rate every year,” Raweewon said.
She added that Thailand has already performed well as per standards set for developing countries. In 2016, Thailand successfully cut its emissions by 45.72 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, which is approximately 12 per cent below the estimated rate in a BAU scenario.
Raweewon pointed out that thanks to this positive reduction effort, Thailand has already achieved its Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action, in which the country pledged to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 7 to 20 per cent within 2020.
“However, despite us having done great work in reducing emissions in Thailand’s energy sector, there is still room for improvement in order to transform the country into a low-carbon society,” she said.
“For instance, the government is investing in a mass transportation network so as to encourage people to use public transport instead of driving, in a move to lower emissions in the transportation and logistics sector.”
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Thailand
Political parties boycotting todays meeting are ‘trouble makers’
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also defence minister and luxury watch enthusiast, says that parties boycotting today’s meeting were troublemakers.
Meanwhile, the Thai PM claims the missing political parties were like boxers who refused to abide by the rules of the fight and would not listen to the referee’s explanations.
But political scientist says this only points to the junta’s failure in reconciliation efforts that have been constantly highlighted by the coup makers over the past four years. Wanwichit Boonprong says the NCPO has now become part of the problem.
General Prayut, who also Chairs the ruling NCPO, says people should themselves decide on what should be done with politicians who refuse to join a meeting that aims to explain the “rules and regulations” of the upcoming elections.
The national poll has been tentatively scheduled for February 24.
“They are just making trouble, but I don’t think there will be any impact. We have invited them for a discussion. There is no reason not to come,” the PM told reporters at Government House.
General Prawit, in charge of national security amongst other things, claims the errant parties were ‘trouble makers’. He was referring to Pheu Thai and the Democrats, as well as some new parties including Future Forward, Thai Raksa Chart and Puea Chat that have boycotted today’s meeting.
He says the meeting is being held for the parties to have their queries about the election answered.
“We are ready to explain whatever they want to know,” Prawit said.
A spokesperson for the NCPO, Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, says that the junta has invited 105 political parties to the meeting.
“The NCPO wants all parties to cooperate so the elections can be held without any problems,” she said.
“We call on them to be open-minded and take part in the discussion. The NCPO wanted all sides to hear relevant information about the vote. The authorities will also hear suggestions from the political side.”
Thailand
Rolling out the e-visas – cutting time in immigration queues
Thailand has officially launched its new e-Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) application system. This way foreigners from approved countries will be able to apply for their visa before their travel date, online, and avoid paperwork and approval when they arrive.
The new system is expected to cut processing times to little more than one minute when passengers arrive and is seen as helping stem the decline in Chinese visitors to Thailand and to increase efficiency when rolled out to more countries over the next three years.
The service is run by Thai Immigration in cooperation with the SAMART Group who recently shared a video explaining how the e-Visa on Arrival application process works. Roll tape….
The e-visa on arrival application, initially, is being made available to eligible nationals from China and India who arrive at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports and is also expected to be made available at Krabi airport in coming months.
Applications are made HERE.
Currently the E-VOA is available to nationals from Andorra, Papua New Guinea, San Marino, Bhutan, China, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week announced that in addition to E-VOA, Thailand will start accepting online visa applications from next year.
ThaiVisa reports that, from February 15 the new e-visa service will be available in Beijing and then in other Chinese cities from March 1.
From March 1 the e-visa service will then be launched in Britain and France before being rolled out to all Thai embassies and consulates within the next three years.
The new e-visa service will enable foreigners to apply for 60 day tourist visas online with payments made by credit card, QR code and Internet banking, with Thailand’s K-Bank providing payment support.
The current requirements for a tourist visa:
- Passport or travel document with a validity not less than 6 months
- Completed visa application form
- One(1) recent 4x6cm. photograph of the applicant
- Evidence of onward travel out of Thailand
- Proof of financial means (20,000 baht per person/40,000 baht per family)
ORIGINAL SOTRY: ThaiVisa
