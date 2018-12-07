Thaiger Radio News – Friday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Political parties boycotting todays meeting are ‘trouble makers’
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also defence minister and luxury watch enthusiast, says that parties boycotting today’s meeting were troublemakers.
Meanwhile, the Thai PM claims the missing political parties were like boxers who refused to abide by the rules of the fight and would not listen to the referee’s explanations.
But political scientist says this only points to the junta’s failure in reconciliation efforts that have been constantly highlighted by the coup makers over the past four years. Wanwichit Boonprong says the NCPO has now become part of the problem.
General Prayut, who also Chairs the ruling NCPO, says people should themselves decide on what should be done with politicians who refuse to join a meeting that aims to explain the “rules and regulations” of the upcoming elections.
The national poll has been tentatively scheduled for February 24.
“They are just making trouble, but I don’t think there will be any impact. We have invited them for a discussion. There is no reason not to come,” the PM told reporters at Government House.
General Prawit, in charge of national security amongst other things, claims the errant parties were ‘trouble makers’. He was referring to Pheu Thai and the Democrats, as well as some new parties including Future Forward, Thai Raksa Chart and Puea Chat that have boycotted today’s meeting.
He says the meeting is being held for the parties to have their queries about the election answered.
“We are ready to explain whatever they want to know,” Prawit said.
A spokesperson for the NCPO, Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, says that the junta has invited 105 political parties to the meeting.
“The NCPO wants all parties to cooperate so the elections can be held without any problems,” she said.
“We call on them to be open-minded and take part in the discussion. The NCPO wanted all sides to hear relevant information about the vote. The authorities will also hear suggestions from the political side.”
Rolling out the e-visas – cutting time in immigration queues
Thailand has officially launched its new e-Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) application system. This way foreigners from approved countries will be able to apply for their visa before their travel date, online, and avoid paperwork and approval when they arrive.
The new system is expected to cut processing times to little more than one minute when passengers arrive and is seen as helping stem the decline in Chinese visitors to Thailand and to increase efficiency when rolled out to more countries over the next three years.
The service is run by Thai Immigration in cooperation with the SAMART Group who recently shared a video explaining how the e-Visa on Arrival application process works. Roll tape….
The e-visa on arrival application, initially, is being made available to eligible nationals from China and India who arrive at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports and is also expected to be made available at Krabi airport in coming months.
Applications are made HERE.
Currently the E-VOA is available to nationals from Andorra, Papua New Guinea, San Marino, Bhutan, China, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week announced that in addition to E-VOA, Thailand will start accepting online visa applications from next year.
ThaiVisa reports that, from February 15 the new e-visa service will be available in Beijing and then in other Chinese cities from March 1.
From March 1 the e-visa service will then be launched in Britain and France before being rolled out to all Thai embassies and consulates within the next three years.
The new e-visa service will enable foreigners to apply for 60 day tourist visas online with payments made by credit card, QR code and Internet banking, with Thailand’s K-Bank providing payment support.
The current requirements for a tourist visa:
- Passport or travel document with a validity not less than 6 months
- Completed visa application form
- One(1) recent 4x6cm. photograph of the applicant
- Evidence of onward travel out of Thailand
- Proof of financial means (20,000 baht per person/40,000 baht per family)
ORIGINAL SOTRY: ThaiVisa
Event Round-Up – December 2018
by The Sponsorship Experts – Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co. Ltd.
The festive season is here and with it a slew of events from music and flower festivals to yachting events and road races.
The month starts off with the popular Phuket King’s Cup Regatta running until December 8. Held for the 32nd time, it is one of Asia’s oldest regattas and regularly attracts hundreds of sailors from around the world who compete in a number of categories, including keelboats, monohulls, multihulls, bareboats and dinghies.
Those who just can’t get enough of sailing can then head straight to the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous, held at Kata Rocks from December 7-9. Loved for its relaxed atmosphere, the KRSR attracts some of the largest yachts in the region with a weekend of networking, festivities and sailing.
For a different kind of water activity, head to Phuket Wake Park on December 8-9 to watch wake boarders from all over Asia perform gravity-defying tricks over more than 10 obstacles at the Phuket Open Reload 2018.
Early December will also see the tail end of the River Kwai Bridge Festival, on until 9 December in Kanchanaburi province. The festival focusses on the history of the Death Railway, the Hellfire Pass and the River Kwai Bridge with a sound and light show and a fair.
The Overcoat Music Festival will take place on December 9 in Petchabun. The line-up includes Thai artists and bands such as Nont Tanont, Two Popetorn and Slot Machine.
Further north, Chiang Mai is hosting Chiang Mai Design Week from December 8-16. A celebration of local designers, craftsmen and entrepreneurs, the festival takes place throughout the city, featuring exhibitions, large-scale installations, arts and music. If you’re in Chiang Mai during this time, this is your event!
One of Thailand’s most popular road races takes place in Bangsaen, Chonburi province from December 13-16. Now in its fourth year, the race last year welcomed more than 13,000 runners and is set to become the first half marathon in Thailand to be awarded the IAAF Road Race Bronze Label.
The annual Wonderfruit Festival returns to Siam Country Club outside Pattaya for a weekend of music, art, wellness, talks and workshops. More than just a music festival, Wonderfruit has created a loyal following for its holistic approach and artistic production. The food is pretty good too with a line up including Thailand’s Top Chef winner, Chef Tam Chudaree, and Bangkok heavyweights Bo.lan, Paolo Vitaletti and Jarret Wrisley from Appia and Peppina, and Garima Arora from Gaa. Up-country chefs Num Triyasenawat from Samuay & Sons and Black from Blackitch Artisan Kitchen will also be there.
December is also the season for sunflowers in the northern part of the country to bloom, creating fields of bright yellow. The Blooming Bua Tong Festival in Mae Fah Luang, Mae Hong Son province, and the Lopburi Sunflower Blooming Festival are two great places to witness this spectacular sight.
At the end of the month, on December 28-30, head to Buriram for the annual Buriram Volcano Festival, which celebrates the province’s six inactive volcanoes with a sound and light show and Khmer cultural performances.
Celebrate the last day of the year by the Chao Phraya River where the riverside hotels put on a spectacular firework show at midnight. Or head to CentralWorld for the annual countdown, attended by thousands of people.
Founded in 2004 by veteran international marketing consultant Paul Poole, PAUL POOLE (SOUTH EAST ASIA) CO., LTD. is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands – acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.
We have packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a wide range of rights holders and worked with many of the world’s leading brands to source and engage the right sponsorships and partnerships for them to maximise.
For more information, visit www.paulpoole.co.th
