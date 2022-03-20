Connect with us

Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world

Tara Abhasakun

On a list of 146 countries on the World Happiness Index, Thailand ranks at 61. Finland was ranked the happiest country, while Afghanistan was ranked least happy. Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world for five years in a row.

An editor of the World Happiness Report said after the Covid-19 pandemic, all three acts labeled “acts of kindness” have increased: helping strangers, volunteering, and donations. The editor said the acts of kindness have increased by almost 25% what they were before Covid-19.

“This surge of benevolence provides powerful evidence that people help others in need, creating in the process more happiness for beneficiaries…”.

Though Thailand is somewhere in the middle on the World Happiness Index, it ranks in third place on the list of nine Southeast Asian countries. In Southeast Asia, Singapore is the happiest country, and Myanmar is the least happy.

Thailand has had some not-so-great rankings on other lists. On a scale of zero to 100, with zero being highly corrupt, Thailand scores 35, according to a ranking on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Countries that scored 100 were almost free of corruption. The average score of all countries was 45. Thailand’s ranking also dropped from 104 to 110 out of 180 countries. Nations ranked first place were least corrupt, while countries ranked in 180th place were most corrupt.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    image
    WilliamG
    2022-03-20 18:44
    I worked in Finland as a musician in the 70-80s. The guys are a load of piss-heads, and the girls are gorgeous so any guy who looks like they can get a boner is on a winner
    image
    Fanta
    2022-03-20 18:48
    I want some of whatever Finland is on.
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-20 18:55
    5 minutes ago, Fanta said: I want some of whatever Finland is on. Then I suggest some vodka.
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-20 18:59
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Thailand ranks at 61. They'd sky rocket in this rank if they only got rid of Prajut and Anutin, two lead sinkers.
    image
    Ted
    2022-03-20 18:59
    The faster people, who lives here, learn that Thailand, is the Land of [FAKE] Smile, will have a much better life and have it easier to find local people that are true friends and just as willing to help you,…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

