Tourism
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Businesses, particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sectors, say July 1 – the date the government hopes to declare Covid-19 endemic – is too long to wait for restrictions to be lifted. As operators watch what’s happening in neighbouring countries, Thailand’s tourism sector is feeling anxious.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Chamnan Srisawat from the Tourism Council of Thailand says July 1 is nearly 4 months away and many businesses will struggle to keep going until then. He’s calling for the Test & Go entry scheme to be ditched well before then, to give Thailand a chance to compete on the global tourism stage.
“Thailand used to be a first mover in terms of a re-opening plan, but the country is going to face losses as it is slated to be one of the last ones to fully re-open now.”
Chamnan is calling for the government to ditch all travel restrictions by Songkran, pointing out that the tourism sector is more concerned about the economic damage of restrictions and the rise in suicides as a result. He adds that the rate of imported infections is negligible and doesn’t justify keeping strict entry conditions in place.
The Thai Hotels Association agrees. THA President Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi says Thailand’s tourism sector will lose out to other countries if restrictions are not dropped before July 1. She too wants Test & Go dropped before then, in order to kick-start economic recovery.
Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul from the Thai Chamber of Commerce thinks Covid-19 should be declared endemic earlier.
“Thailand should speed up the declaration of an endemic disease before July 1 as scheduled. A downgrade to endemic should be announced before the middle of this year.”
Sanan points to several European countries, where, despite new infections being reported daily, travel rules have been completely relaxed, because governments understand the Omicron variant is less dangerous than previous variants. In addition, Vietnam has declared the virus endemic earlier than originally planned, in order to allow the country to open up to international tourism.
“Thailand should relax restrictions and allow activities to make it more convenient to drive the economy forward after a long deterioration. People and entrepreneurs have been already affected a lot.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand! | GMT
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Samut Prakan woman kills son’s friend in bloody fight
Russia destroys Ukraine weapons depot with hypersonic missile
Top Bangkok virologist compares not getting vaccinated to “walking into traffic”
UNESCO awards Petchaburi culinary scene, now it’s a hotspot in Thailand
Phuket Monopoly launched, not that you’ll recognise many of the squares
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Wildlife at Krabi beach from Leonardo DiCaprio film recovers from tourist overrun
Blood and organ harvesting claims by Thai woman in Cambodia were fake
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Singapore’s foreign minister wants China to use influence to pressure Russia
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Murderer of Swiss tourist in Phuket sentenced to life imprisonment
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
- Malaysia24 hours ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
- Thailand4 days ago
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
- Songkran2 days ago
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
- Bangkok4 days ago
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week