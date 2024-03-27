Thailand house of representatives approves same-sex marriage bill

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has taken a monumental leap forward in the quest for marriage equality, with the House of Representatives approving a same-sex marriage bill on its final reading.

The bill, backed by all significant political parties, secured a resounding victory with 400 of the 415 members present voting in favour. A mere 10 representatives opposed the motion.

Danuphorn Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai list MP and the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the draft bill expressed the sentiment behind the bill.

“We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality.”

Danuphorn further explained that the legislation guarantees equal legal rights and benefits for same-sex couples, akin to those enjoyed by heterosexual couples. These rights encompass government-endorsed medical treatment, tax deductions, approval rights for spouse’s medical treatment, asset management and inheritance, child adoption, and funeral organising rights for spouses.

The next step sees the bill presented before the Senate for deliberation, slated for April 1, 2 and 9, according to Senate Chief Whip Kamnoon Sidhisamarn. He added that a Senate committee would review the bill during the parliamentary session break and return it to the Senate for a final vote before the installation of new senators. The current term of the 250 appointed senators concludes on May 11, but they will continue until the new 200-member Senate, indirectly elected, assumes office.

With this bill, Thailand fortifies its reputation as one of Asia’s most liberal societies regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues. This openness coexists with traditional, conservative Buddhist values, making Thailand an attractive destination for same-sex couples and LGBTQ+ travellers.

Third Asian country

The bill is expected to come into effect within 120 days of receiving royal assent. Once this happens, Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only places in Asia to legalise same-sex unions.

The journey towards this legislation has spanned more than ten years, with political upheaval and disagreements over the bill’s contents causing delays. The Constitutional Court, however, ruled in 2020 that the current marriage law, recognising only heterosexual couples, was constitutional. The court recommended expanding legislation to ensure the rights of other genders, reported Bangkok Post.

Parliament reviewed four draft bills on same-sex marriage in December, consolidating them into a single draft. The bills propose amendments to 68 provisions under the Civil and Commercial Code to redefine terms, ensuring gender equality and diversity.