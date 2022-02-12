Thailand
Thai Health Department warns that trendy “squid shots” can cause food poisoning
Live squid dumped in a shot glass with a spicy Thai sauce, and then consumed while the squid is still squirming, has been a new food trend in Thailand, with many sharing the phenomenon on TikTok and other social media outlets. But the director of the country’s Department of Health is warning people that the so-called “squid shots” could be dangerous.
Here’s how it’s made. In a shot glass with a spicy and sour chilli sauce, a live squid is dumped in. Some people leave the squid in the sauce for a few minutes, while it attempts to swim, soaking in the spices. Others will dump it for a quick dip and eat it immediately. If the squid is small enough, some people eat it whole. (See video below)
The Director of the Department of Health, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, says raw squid can contain the vibrio parahaemolyticus, a bacteria found in marine environments which can lead to acute gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting) if consumed.
He warns that severe food poisoning from eating raw squid can then lead to ulcerative colitis, which is a more long term condition where the rectum and colon are inflamed. Nasty.
Other than that, squid and other sea creatures can carry parasites which can also lead to stomach aches, diarrhoea and other reactions if eaten raw by humans.
The authorities shared that the best way to safely eat the squid shots is to cook the squid first. It is recommended that food should be cooked at least 70 degrees Celsius for 2 minutes. They added that ingredients should be clean and washed thoroughly before cooking.
SOURCE: The Department of Health
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai soldiers and police arrest 246 more Burmese migrants in Kanchanaburi
Chon buri man says he followed crow into forest, found dead body hanging from tree
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
21 Thai fraud gangsters caught in Cambodia, will be deported back home
Fisheries Department will temporarily halt gulf fishing for marine breeding season
Thai Health Department warns that trendy “squid shots” can cause food poisoning
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Volunteer teams clean trash and weeds from Phuket canal
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Thailand, post Covid. What needs to change?
Covid clusters in Thailand & Demand for shorts | Thaiger Bites
Northeastern cave forced to close for a week after tourists test positive
Boosters much less effective after 4 months, US officials say
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment1 hour ago
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
- Myanmar1 day ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Economy3 days ago
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
- Bangkok3 days ago
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
- Thailand23 hours ago
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Recent comments: