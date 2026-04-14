Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Chiang Rai’s Songkran festival draws crowds to the Mekong River, with tourists cooling off in water activities and celebrating the Thai New Year along the banks in Chiang Saen district.

The “Maha Songkran Three Nations” festival officially kicked off on April 13, with visitors braving the northern Thailand heat to join in the festivities.

The Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation, working alongside government and private partners, has transformed the ancient city of Chiang Saen into a walkable city, allowing visitors to experience Lanna culture and lifestyle while browsing OTOP products and goods from all 18 districts.

Among the highlights on the first day were a 300-metre water tunnel along the Mekong River, a large water tower, and the mascot Nong Nam Khong, which proved a hit with children and families.

The local economy is showing signs of recovery, with shops, hotels, and businesses benefiting from the tourist influx. Festivities are split into two phases: April 13 to 15 focuses on water activities and entertainment, while April 16 to 18 features cultural events including the Three Nations parade, almsgiving ceremonies, and a light and sound show titled “Reviving the Old City,” which highlights the ties between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

In Chiang Rai Municipality, the Songkran atmosphere is equally lively, particularly at Tung and Lantern Park, where locals and tourists take part in water and foam activities. The municipality has organised a range of events, including a Songkran beauty contest, local food competitions featuring dishes such as larb, gaeng awm, and som tam, as well as a community singing competition.

Chiang Rai’s Songkran this year reflects the broader revival of the tourism sector, with cultural activities serving as a key driver of the grassroots economy and income for local communities, reported KhaoSod.