Thai woman mysteriously dies in Malaysia while travelling with friend

Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิปวีณาหงสกุลเพื่อเด็กและสตรี

Thai parents sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to investigate the mysterious and tragic death of their daughter who reportedly fell from the 33rd floor of a building in the Kuala Lumpur city in Malaysia and died.

A 62 year old Thai woman, Nopparat In-pru and her 63 year old husband, Narongchai Phansanoi, travelled from the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima to Bangkok on January 21 to meet the foundation’s founder, Paveena Hongsakul, and had not known that she went to Malaysia.

Nopparat said she and her husband learned of the death of their 21 year old daughter, Napha “Jah” Phansanoi, on January 8. Someone called the community leader to notify him that Jah died in Malaysia, and the leader brought the tragic news to her and her husband.

She spoke to Jah via the LINE application on January 5 and asked her to celebrate the new year party with the family on January 15. Jah accepted the invitation and made no mention of Malaysia.

Nopparat said Jah was staying in a condominium with her friend in the Mueang district, while she and her husband lived in Pak Thongchai district of Nakhon Ratchasima. Jah’s friend has a Malaysian husband and runs a restaurant there. Jah had known this friend since they went to primary school together.

Nopparat only found out after Jah’s death that she travelled with her friend in Malaysia and ended up falling to her death in Kuala Lumpur. She was suspicious about Jah’s death and did not believe that it was suicide. She wanted to know the real cause of her daughter’s death and hoped the foundation would help her find out.

Autopsy limitations

The Pavena Foundation assisted the family with the autopsy of Jah’s body and some details of the operation were released today, January 22. Paveena revealed that Jah’s body was under autopsy once in Malaysia making the second autopsy more difficult. There was no blood or urine left for testing and the formalin was already in her system.

Paveena reported that Jah had wounds and bruises all over her body on her chin, shoulders, buttocks, upper arms and thighs. It was suspected that Jah was beaten with an unidentified object. Her skull, femurs, ankles, pelvis, spine and ribs were fractured.

The medical professionals took samples of her liver for toxin testing, her nails for further DNA testing and her vaginal secretions for testing.

Jah’s mother, Nopparat, fainted when she heard the autopsy results. Jah’s father, Narngchai, told the media that he was grateful for the foundation’s help and would accept the official autopsy conclusion, whatever it would be.