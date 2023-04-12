Thai woman fined 5,000 baht for getting boobs out at erotic pre-Songkran party

Police fined a nightclub owner 20,000 baht and a sexy Thai woman 5,000 baht after she got her boobs out and danced erotically at a Songkran party in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok last week.

Several entertainment venues in Bangkok have warmed up for the Thai New Year by hosting pre-Songkran events and parties before the official festival gets underway. One of those pre-Songkran parties went viral on Thai social media after a video showed a beautiful Thai woman dancing topless on the table on Sunday, April 9.

The one-minute-long video shows the woman on a table gyrating erotically with her boobs on full show to the nightclub’s revellers. Some partygoers splashed water on her and many cheered her on. Some even encouraged the sexy woman to get fully naked and remove her skimpy shorts.

According to an investigation by the Mueang Samut Prakarn Police Station, the event location was later reported to be a foam party at a nightclub on Srinakarin Road in the Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok. The woman climbed onto the table, got her boobs out and danced erotically at about 11pm.

Police managed to identify the woman and invited her to the station to be questioned yesterday. Her age was reported as 26 years old but her name was not disclosed. She told the police that she did it because she was very drunk.

The woman was charged with violating Section 388 by performing a disgraceful act in public by undressing or exhibiting an undressed body and was fined 5,000 baht.

The 33 year old bar owner, Aong-art, was invited to the police station as well. He claimed that his team tried to stop the woman but the club was too crowded to intervene quickly enough. He added that is how some partygoers managed to record the video before he could stop it.

Police discovered that the nightclub was operating without a license, so, Aong-art was fined 20,000 baht.

Last year, a similar incident occurred with a Thai model named Paphavee “Oil” Chaimongkol, also known as Oil Roi Joob. She was seen in two viral videos dancing with her boobs out at a nightclub and was subsequently fined 10,000 baht. Oil admitted that she did it because she was drunk and promised that she would not get her boobs out again.