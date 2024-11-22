Love bites: Rayong to heal Cambodian woman’s heartbreak

In a touching display of community spirit, locals and rescuers in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong rallied to assist a bedridden Cambodian woman. She was in a dire state, suffering from severe wounds and a distressing worm infestation, purportedly brought on by heartbreak and jealousy after her husband left for work in another province.

Residents in Bang Chang district alerted the Siam Rayong Foundation yesterday, November 21 to assist 43 year old bedridden Cambodian woman named Rang, who was discovered lying on the ground with multiple pressure sores.

Due to a lack of care, Rang’s wounds became infested with worms, exacerbating her critical condition. Worms spread to her head, potentially affecting multiple body systems. It was reported that Rang’s condition deteriorated after her husband left but locals only became aware of the situation when her children sought help.

Upon arrival, rescuers found Rang in severe pain, unable to communicate verbally. She could only cry out in pain. Her home was in dirty conditions, reeking of excrement and urine.

A neighbour, 35 year old Khemthiti Tidyong, told Amarin TV that she lived some distance from Rang but spoke with her and her husband in the past. She described them as a loving and attractive couple.

The couple have five children, two boys and three girls They are between 10 and 17 years old, and the youngest children are twin girls.

Khemthiti revealed that Rang’s husband moved to another province for work, and the couple began arguing. Rang reportedly stopped eating and drinking to gain her husband’s attention before ultimately cutting off contact with him. Since then, Rang’s husband has been sending money to the children via Khemthiti.

Khemthiti used the funds to cover household expenses but admitted she was unaware of Rang’s worsening condition, as she rarely visited the family. The children did not share their mother’s condition with anyone until yesterday.

After learning of Rang’s state, Khemthiti contacted the rescue foundation. She said she would temporarily take responsibility for the children and expressed hope that their father would assume their care. If he refuses, she urged relevant government agencies to provide a proper shelter for them.

Rang is now in hospital care, though no updates on her condition have been reported by local media.