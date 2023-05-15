Thai voters show up to 2023 General Election in stunning cosplay and colourful outfits

Photo via AEC TV Online, Matichon, and MGR Online

Thai voters flocked to the 2023 General Election polling stations throughout the kingdom in stunning cosplay and colourful outfits. Costumes and outfits ranged from party colours to Spiderman outfits, monk-inspired dresses, and traditional Thai wedding dresses.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced yesterday that the General Election in Bangkok witnessed the highest voter turnout in history. Over 74% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) also announced today that the election was meaningful as it had the largest turnout of voters since the EC took charge of the voting. Nealy 40 million out of 52 million eligible voters cast their ballots.

Aside from exercising their right to vote, voters also made this election the most colourful ever with their dresses. According to the law, voters are prohibited from wearing clothes displaying party names, party numbers, candidate numbers, or party logos. However, the law allows voters to showcase their allegiance through party colours, resulting in a colourful spectacle at polling stations all across the nation.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the captivating ensembles donned by Thai voters on election day yesterday!

A noodles seller in the central province of Ang Thong, 58 year old Worrakit Inthakorn, wore a Spiderman outfit when visiting a polling station on his motorcycle. Worrakit revealed that he always wore the outfit when selling noodles and couldn’t resist the opportunity to wear it while casting his vote.

In the northern province of Nakhon Panom, a man, 44 year old Boonhome Charoenjai, wore an outfit of a character called Ngo Pa in a Thai poem written by King Rama 5, Romance of the Sakai or Ngo Pa. As a charcoal vendor, Boonhome utilised charcoal to mimic the appearance of Ngo Pa, a Maniq character from the poem.

A couple in the southern province of Chum Phon also visited the polling station in their wedding dresses. The bride Naphassorn and groom Natthawut paused their wedding celebrations to fulfil their civic duty by casting their votes. The two revealed to the media that they intended to resume the festivities in the afternoon, ensuring both love and democracy had their rightful place on their special day.

A bride in another area also shared a video on TikTok, capturing her sprint from the car to the polling station in her traditional Thai wedding dress. She said…

“When I want both a husband and democracy at the same time. The wedding day on the election day!”

Another couple posted a video that showcased their unity by donning matching bright orange outfits. The man was in an orange suit with two oranges hanging around his neck and the woman dazzled in a fluffy orange dress with a huge orange ribbon on her head.

A man in the northern province of Lampang, Weerapong, also visited a polling station in an orange dress inspired by a traditional monk. As Thai monks are not permitted to vote, authorities summoned him for questioning. However, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that Weerapong’s outfit did not violate any laws.

The 2023 General Election vote was officially closed yesterday at 5pm, but the official outcome result is yet to be announced. The EC will announce the result within 60 days of the General Election.

The unofficial result revealed the Move Forward Party (MFP) as the frontrunner, garnering the most votes across the country. The MFP leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, is expected to be the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand.