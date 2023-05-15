Wanted Cambodian sex offender arrested in Thailand

Photo via KhaoSod

A man who fled to Thailand after allegedly committing sex crimes in Cambodia was arrested in Chanthaburi province yesterday.

Chanthaburi Immigration officers arrested 23 year old Samnang I-eng of Cambodian nationality under an arrest warrant issued by Chon Buri Provincial Court on November 24, 2020, after he allegedly fled an arrest warrant in his home country.

Samnang is accused of, “taking a minor aged over 15 years old but less than 18 years old away from their parents, taking away a minor aged over 15 years old but less than 18 years old away for indecent acts or rape, and committing indecent acts against a person over 15 years old,” reports KhaoSod.

Investigating officers at Sri Racha Police Station later learned that Samnang filed a request for employment under the government’s scheme for foreign workers of four nationalities (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) in Chanthaburi province.

Police therefore informed Chanthaburi Immigration officers who found Samnang standing on the roadside outside Chanthaburi Immigration Office in Wat Mai subdistrict in Mueang district and asked to see his documentation.

Initially, Samnang admitted to being the same person detailed in the arrest warrant. Police escorted him all the way to Sri Racha Police Station in Chon Buri to face prosecution.

On Saturday, police in Phetchaburi province in central Thailand arrested a Frenchman who allegedly stole a backpack containing money and assets worth 150,000 baht from a Belgan man named Laffel.

Phetchaburi Police also arrested a 31 year old Burmese national named Ton on Sunday under suspicion of smuggling 50 illegal Burmese workers into Thailand.

While the police successfully intercepted the transportation of workers to the Chumphon province in southern Thailand, Ton initially managed to escape arrest. However, following an arrest warrant, officers successfully apprehended him in the Phetchaburi on Sunday.

Last week, Phuket Immigration reported finding 186 foreign visa ovestayers on the island in just one week.