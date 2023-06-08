Kazakhstani gunman caught after shooting Russian in broad daylight in Phuket

Photo via Khaosod.

Phuket airport authorities arrested a Kazakhstani gunman who shot a 44 year old Russian national in broad daylight. Artur Legey, the 49 year old suspect, was apprehended at the Phuket International Airport while preparing to flee. The victim was left critically injured in the incident that occurred outside a cafe in Thalang district, Phuket, yesterday.

The Russian man, Dmitri Aleynikov, suffered severe injuries in the Phuket shooting that occurred yesterday. The incident took place in broad daylight, and the perpetrator quickly fled the scene on an unregistered Yamaha motorcycle. He later discarded the gun and his clothes underneath a tree near a pond, approximately 700 metres away from the crime scene, reports KhaoSod.

The authorities worked diligently to track down Legey, a Kazakhstani national and identified him as the suspect based on information gathered and sources provided. His arrest at Phuket Airport was swift, preventing him from escaping the country and ensuring justice for the victim.

Details regarding the motive behind the shooting and further information about the incident have not yet been disclosed, but the authorities continue their investigation to unravel the full story and establish any additional links or accomplices involved.

This Phuket shooting has shaken the local community in the city, but the swift action of local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect demonstrates their commitment to protecting the area and the people within it.

“The arrest of Artur Legey is a testament to the dedication and vigilance of our police force. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our local community and visitors alike,” said a spokesperson for Phuket police.

Yesterday, police rushed to the scene on Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay, where they discovered a blue ORA sedan, bearing Phuket registration No. 9492, parked in front of a local shop. On examining the vehicle, officers discovered four bullet holes in the windscreen. To read the story, click HERE.