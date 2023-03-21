Thai soldier arrested for murder of delivery driver

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai soldier was arrested yesterday for the murder of the delivery driver reported in the central province of Lob Buri last week. The suspect soldier confessed that he killed the victim over a dispute that arose from a car accident that occurred last year.

The 52 year old delivery driver, Akkaradate “Ek” Srisa-ard, was found dead in his pickup with 14 gunshot wounds on Erawan-Khao Neep Road in Lob Buri at 7.30pm on Monday, March 13. The victim’s family insisted Ek had never had conflicts with anyone.

Officers from Meaung Lob Buri Police Station used CCTV footage to track down the gunman, 58 year old lieutenant colonel Prayut Chai-in, yesterday at his welfare house on the army premises. The 9mm gun and his motorcycle were seized as evidence.

Prayut confessed that he had a conflict with the victim over the car crash in December last year. His wife crashed a sedan into Ek’s pickup at a petrol station on December 15. His wife was injured in the accident, and they could not agree on compensation.

Prayut revealed that Ek always contacted him and demanded compensation. He claimed that Ek also insulted him on the phone.

On the day of the incident, Prayut spotted Ek delivering parcels nearby his house, and his appearance reminded him of the previous conflict, causing him to become angry. He followed Ek for over 3 kilometres until reaching the scene of the shooting. He took advantage to shoot Ek while he was parking his car and talking on the phone.

Prayut faces the death penalty for premeditated murder, according to Section 289(4) of the Criminal Law. He was also charged with violating Section 371 by taking weapons into public places without a reasonable reason.

