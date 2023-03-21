Lao lottery result 22 March 2023
ຫວຍລາວ Today, the country of Laos will announce the Laos lottery draw for Wednesday, March 22, 2023, which is organized by state-owned enterprise development companies during the weekend. As usual, the Ministry of Finance of the Lao PDR will issue the prize for the development lottery draw scheduled for 22/3/2023.
Interested individuals in Laos can purchase the lottery ticket for 1,000 kip each. If you win the 1st prize, 6 Lao lottery numbers will receive a prize of 500,000 kip. By purchasing these tickets legally, part of the income will go towards the Ministry of Finance to help develop the country.
Laos lottery result of 22 March 2023
At 8:30 p.m., Pattana Company will announce the results of the Lao Phatthana lottery draw for Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The draw will be broadcasted live from the headquarters of the state enterprise lottery development company,The winning numbers of Laos lottery today are as follows:
- Lao lottery today 6 numbers –
- Lao lottery today 5 numbers –
- Lao lottery today 4 numbers –
- Lao lottery today 3 numbers –
- Laos lottery today 2 numbers –
- Lao lottery today, 2 lower numbers –
