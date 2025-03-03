Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies

Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump's trade policies
Photo via David Dibert/Pexels

The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) has raised concerns over the government’s sluggish response to potential trade penalties under the policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that delays could result in heavy tariffs on Thai exports.

TNSC Chairman Chaichan Charoensuk stated that the government has made little progress in preparing for the so-called Trump 2.0 trade measures. Trump previously pledged to impose punitive tariffs on countries with significant trade surpluses with the US, a move that could heavily impact Thailand’s export sector.

Chaichan urged the government to establish a joint public-private committee to manage trade negotiations with the US. He stated that the private sector, particularly exporters, holds critical data that could help formulate strategies to mitigate the potential impact of US trade policies.

However, he expressed frustration that the government has not included private sector representatives in its strategic planning.

“As a result, the government’s preparations are progressing too slowly and there is still no clear strategy for negotiations with the US.”

He warned that failure to act swiftly could significantly harm Thai exports, which amounted to nearly US$55 billion last year. The lack of a proactive strategy could lead to a decline in trade value, affecting key sectors of the economy.

Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies | News by Thaiger
TNSC Chairman Chaichan Charoensuk | Photo via Bangkok Post

Chaichan also cautioned the government against increasing agricultural imports from the US, arguing that such a move could negatively impact Thai farmers in the long run. Thailand recorded a US$35 billion trade surplus with the US last year, and he questioned the practicality of addressing trade imbalances by boosting imports.

Additionally, he called for urgent measures to tackle Thailand’s trade deficit with China, which reached 1.6 trillion baht last year. The influx of cheap Chinese products into Thai markets, he said, has put domestic industries under pressure and requires immediate government intervention, reported the Nation.

