Supernatural occurrences during room clean-up by rescue workers

Image courtesy of Sanook

Volunteer rescue workers found themselves in an unusual situation while cleaning a rented room of a late DJ in Chonburi province. The room, which contained an abandoned motorbike parked for over two years, had peculiar incidents ensuing wind and musty smell amidst the cleaning process.

On June 9, crews from Sawangkan Pragoson Rescue Foundation in Rayong province helped clean up a rented room at Chong Nonsi Sub-district, Mueang District, Rayong province. The room was said to have been in a dismal condition, with bloodstains, yellow liquid on the floor, and writings on the walls left behind by the late DJ. The team also applied sacred talismans above the door for a more auspicious atmosphere.

While cleaning, the team experienced unusual incidents with gusts of wind constantly blowing through the room despite no apparent source for the air. Moreover, as they attached talismans to the door, blasts of wind came through intermittently.

Chumpol Punnin, a rescuer from the Sawangkan Pragoson Rescue Foundation, expressed his feelings on Facebook, saying:

“During the Arathana ceremony to invite the spirit of Poysian Jow Sue, in order to ask her to help call the spirit residing in the room, we asked her to send away these non-human entities, following the Poysian spirit for religious teachings. However, why is the wind blowing backwards from the back of the house to the front, and a bad smell accompanies it? Is it telling us that the spirit has left the room? After attaching the talisman, we quickly retreated from the room.”

Additionally, the former DJ had left a motorbike in the room for over two years, according to a neighbour. The vehicle was in poor condition with flat tyres, and it couldn’t be used. However, when his son came to collect some belongings, they held the DJ’s portrait close to the motorbike, which surprisingly started. This left everyone astonished, leading them to wonder if the late DJ’s spirit wanted to be with his son, reports Sanook.