Thailand

Thai people – 13 types of smiles of Thai people

Published

 on 

Thai people have 13 different types of smiles, that’s why Thailand is called the land of smiles. *flash a smile- ping sound*

But not all smiles are created equal though, out of the 13 smiles? only 3 are happy ones.  *crying sounds*

This is why it might be a bit hard for non-Thais to understand why some Thai people love to smile while telling a sad story or when they’re trying to apologize for their wrongdoings.

In this episode, I have invited my Thai colleagues to help me act out these different types of smiles, and have our non-Thai friends guess what type of smile these are. Let’s see how well they did.

The first smile:

1. Smiling with tears in one’s eyes (ยิ้มทั้งน้ำตา)

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: Even though one may be sad and have tears in their eyes, they are still hopeful that something good is about to come.

For example: If an ex-lover is in a new loving relationship and you’re happy for them.

2. Greeting smile (ยิ้มทักทาย)

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: smiling at someone you don’t know

For example: smiling at a person in the elevator of your condominium

3. Smile with adoration (ยิ้มชื่นชม)

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition:: to smile when you want to compliment someone for their achievements

For example: When a parent smiles at their child as they’re performing on stage

4. Forcing a smile (ฝืนยิ้ม) Thai people

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition:: even when you’re sad, you smile

For example: When your boss tells you bad news like you’re fired, but you still have to smile because you don’t know what else to do or say

5. Suspicious smile (ยิ้มมีเลศนัย) Thai people

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition:: when you’re smiling to cover up something

For example: When you have an insider joke or something that only you and a few people know about, but you don’t want to reveal it to the bigger crowd and you smile at each other.

6. A mocking smile (ยิ้มเยาะ)

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition:: when you smile because you’re happy that someone got ridiculed or punished

For example: When a colleague you hate gets reprimanded by the boss for making a mistake at work and you want that colleague to be humiliated and suffer.

7. Fake smile ยิ้มแหย ๆ Thai people

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: When you smile to cover up your shyness

For example: For example, when you fart in public, and someone calls you out on it, you have to force a smile.

8. Sad smile (ยิ้มเศร้า)

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: Smiling when you’re sad

For example: when you smile thinking about the future that cannot be changed, something that you want for it to happen, but it’s inevitable.

9. Dry smile (ยิ้มแห้ง)

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: Smiling when you are in a tough situation

For example: when you try to explain how to solve a complicated math problem to someone, but the person who you’re talking to cannot understand a single word you’re saying.

10. Disagreeing smile ยิ้มทัดทาน Thai people

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: when you understand the assignment but still don’t want to do it and you smile out of obligation

For example, I’ll give you a personal example for this one. Because it’s a bit of a hard concept to get, even for a native Thai person like myself.

So one time I was driving along the road, minding my own business when a guy crashed into my car once, and when I got out of the car, instead of apologizing straight away, I saw him walking towards me with a huge smile on his face, and the first thing that he said to me was “That’s a huge dent”

11. Slashing smile ยิ้มเชือดเฉือน

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: Smiling when you won

For example: When there is a battle between two people, and one has been granted a pass to the next round or if they have won the battle completely

12. The fighting smile ยิ้มสู้

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: When you believe you cannot win but are willing to give it a second try

For example: When you are pushing a car uphill and it’s been really hot and arduous, and you have a mile more to go, then you smile.

13. the smile doesn’t come out ยิ้มไม่ออก Thai people

Thai people - 13 types of smiles of Thai people | News by Thaiger

Photo by museum siam

Definition: When you try to smile but you cannot smile

For example: When the election results come out but it’s not what you want them to be

And there you have it, all 13 different types of Thai smiles.

Thai people not only speak with words but also with facial expressions.

So don’t jump to conclusions or interpret our smiles too negatively, instead, when you think a Thai person isn’t taking a situation seriously, just remember that the smile that they’re sporting, might carry a deeper meaning than what you think.

Recent comments:
Cabra
2022-10-23 14:42
Some Thai words (certain vowel/consonants) can not be properly pronounced without smiling. That's why when you watch a Thai speak they will flash a smile. 
Soidog
2022-10-23 16:01
This is another one of those “Amazing Thailand stories”. Total load of nonsense of course. If there are13 types of smiles in Thailand, then there are in every other country. Perhaps with the exception of Russia and Germany😉

