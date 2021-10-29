Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29

Jett goes through the main headlines across Thailand that include: The Thailand Pass is set to replace the COE on Monday. Guests of the Centara Hotel chains are urged to change their passwords and be aware of phishing after a data breach, and ICU beds in Chiang Mai nearing full capacity.

