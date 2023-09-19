Thai monk-on-the-run: Holy man in ‘fur-ocious’ trouble for abusing animals

Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิวอชด็อก ไทยแลนด์ Watchdog Thailand Foundation - WDT

Royal Thai Police arrested another misbehaving Thai monk for repeatedly abusing animals and using them to haul a cart laden with offerings from devout merit makers. The Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) disclosed that the Thai monk had a previous run-in with the law for abusing animals, employing a goat, a donkey, a horse, and even a pig to pull his cart.

The WDT recently shared photographs of Nootee Thinnarat, a 65 year old Thai monk, on their official Facebook page on September 15. These images depict Nootee accepting food offerings in the morning and, shockingly, subjecting a white-brown Siberian Husky dog to pull a cart, straining the poor creature’s neck in the process. The page revealed…

“Witnesses, please report this to the police. Do not make any offerings to this mon, Nootee again. This time he’s abusing a Siberian Husky! This monk has been arrested before in Sa Kaeo, but he is not afraid of the law. He is not a monk, he is a beggar!”

Phon Police Sation Superintendent, Perachat Sakha, later told Channel 3 that the incident took place at the Mueang Phon Market in Phon district in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

After being alerted by the foundation, police officers searched for Nootee and found him walking with the dog along Mittraphap Road. Officers arrested the Thai monk and took him to the police station for questioning for abusing animals. Nootee’s van was also confiscated.

Nootee revealed that he drove his van from Nakhon Ratchasima province to Khon Kaen province to receive food donations. He allegedly admitted to his abusive acts against the dog but refused to leave the monkhood.

Police then checked Nootee’s criminal record and found that he was not a monk at all. Nootee had been arrested several times for animal cruelty and had been forced to leave the monkhood since his first arrest. He only dressed up as a monk to get offerings and money from people.

Nootee faces two charges for his actions, including:

Section 423 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Animal Welfare Act: Abusing animals. The penalty is imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of 40,000 baht, or both.

Section 208 of the Criminal Law: Illegally dressing or using a symbol of a monk. The penalty is imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of 20,000 baht, or both.

The Siberian Husky is now under the care of the WDT.

