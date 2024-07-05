Thai man in BMW causes multiple crashes in Bangkok, 9 injured

Photo by Saimai Civil Defence via Facebook/ สะพานใหม่

A hapless Thai man crashed his BMW into seven vehicles on Sukhaphiban 5 in the Saimai district of Bangkok on the night of June 4, injuring nine people. Two of the victims are in hospital in a critical condition.

The wretched BMW driver, That, aged between 40 and 45 years old, crashed his white saloon into a motorcycle on Sukhaphiban Road at approximately 8pm, yesterday. The incident reportedly occurred outside the Sarasas Witaed Saimai School near Sukhaphiban 5 Soi 90.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was thrown into the air before falling to the ground. She lost consciousness and sustained serious injuries. The motorcycle rider was also severely injured. Witnesses and locals called the Saimai Civil Defence volunteers to the scene to take the two to hospital.

The BMW sedan driver, That, did not stop to check on the victims. He continued driving away from the scene at high speed.

After crashing into the motorbike and speeding away from the scene, the BMW driver lost control of his car and crashed into a footpath near Wongsakorn Market Intersection. Police rushed to the scene and took That to the police station for questioning.

Police conducted an alcohol test on That, which came back negative. However, officers have not yet revealed the details of the questioning to the public.

Following an investigation by the rescue team and officers from Saimai Police Station, it was found that the same man caused four accidents around the same time near Sukhaphiban 5 Soi 86 and 73. He crashed into a white Toyota pickup, a white Nissan sedan, a Nissan pickup, Toyota Corolla Cross SUV, and other two motorcycles.

Nine victims were injured in the repeated collision. The latest two victims from the motorcycle were the most seriously injured.

A relative of the severely injured woman told Sanook that she remains in intensive care, as her brain was affected by the crash. The relative urged police to take the case seriously and demanded that the driver take responsibility for his actions.