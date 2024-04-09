Thai man flees on stolen motorbike after attempted rape at hospital

Photo via Twitter/ @redskullxxx and Maticon

A Thai man fled on a stolen motorcycle after he attempted to rape a female doctor at a hospital in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham on Sunday. Fortunately, the victim survived while the suspect reportedly hid himself in Khon Kaen province.

The 31 year old doctor, Nantida, recounted the incident to Matichon, saying she was alone at the one-stop service counter of the Ban Huai Ang Sub-district Health Promoting Hospital in Maha Sarakham province on the day of the incident.

The suspect, later identified as 19 year old Parinya Maneesaeng, arrived at the hospital and urged her to clean a wound on his leg. When she asked for Parinya’s ID card for registration, he refused, claiming he left it at his mother’s home in Roi Et province.

Parinya explained to the doctor that he had argued with his mother and subsequently left home. He intended to walk to a temple in Maha Sarakham province to seek help.

Nantida examined his wound and observed that it had already healed, so she declined to clean it. When Parinya complained of pain in the wound, he requested medication. Nantida provided him with a pack of paracetamol, of which he took one tablet before departing the hospital.

Subsequently, Parinya revisited the hospital two to three times, requesting adhesive bandages and other medical supplies. Nantida found his behaviour peculiar and informed her colleagues about Parinya’s actions through a chat group.

Suspect at large

Nantida intended to report Parinya’s suspicious behaviour to the police when he suddenly approached her from behind, choking her and covering her mouth with his hand. Despite his attempt to restrain her, Nantida managed to break free and flee the hospital in search of assistance.

Her cries for help attracted the attention of nearby locals, who promptly rushed to the hospital. Frightened by the commotion, Parinya quickly fled the scene.

Nantida immediately reported the matter to Maha Sarakham Provincial Police Station.

Matichon reported that Parinya ran away and encountered a Thai woman named Ratree 150 metres away from the hospital. Parinya suddenly hopped on Ratree’s motorcycle, causing her to be scared and prompting her to abandon the vehicle.

Parinya then rode Ratree’s motorcycle, a pink and black Honda Zoomer X, to escape arrest. Police reported that he was heading to the city centre of Maha Sarakham province.

The police acknowledged that they are yet to locate Parinya but have received information from locals who encountered him in the Phon district of Khon Kaen province, approximately 100 kilometres away from Maha Sarakham. Parinya was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and flipflops.