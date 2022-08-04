Connect with us

Thailand

Thai man dies from electrocution after friends warn him against electrofishing

Published

 on 

A man from Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand was found dead in the forest this morning clutching pliers, electric wires, and a fishing net.

The body of 49 year old Montien [surname reserved] was found next to a pond in the forest behind a worker’s camp on Malaiman Road in the Mueang district in the early hours of this morning.

There were no wounds or traces of struggle on his body. He is suspected to have died from electrocution.

A 46 year old woman named Panthida [surname reserved] told police she was drinking with Montien and some other friends from the worker’s camp last night. Panthida said everyone went back to their rooms at about 1am.

Panthida said Montien was the first to leave last night. She expects he wanted some time to prepare to go fishing in the morning.

In the morning, no one could find Montien. His friends shouted his name but he didn’t shout back, so they went to look for him in the forest behind the camp.

Montien’s friends found him lying dead next to a small pond, around 20 metres from the camp, surrounded by electrofishing equipment. He was tightly gripping electric wires and a fishing net.

Panthida said Montien often went electrofishing in the forest behind the camp. His friends had warned him several times against killing fish by electric shock because it was dangerous, but he didn’t listen, said Panthida.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket9 mins ago

Phuket foundation gives hundreds of children scholarships
Crime24 mins ago

Thai actress claims she was sexually assaulted by police officer
Politics28 mins ago

Thai university students to hold protest on August 10 despite government ban
Sponsored1 day ago

The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
China53 mins ago

Man stabs 3 people to death at China kindergarten
Visa1 hour ago

Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Phuket2 hours ago

Officials look to tackle Phuket’s coastal erosion following floods
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai man dies from electrocution after friends warn him against electrofishing
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Mahout asks media to help find elephant tail hair thieves
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: European tourist roams around Pattaya stark naked
Pattaya3 hours ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya breakdances in boxing ring when police show up
Crime3 hours ago

Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
South4 hours ago

3 year old in South Thailand reportedly taken to hospital after eating weed brownie
Press Room4 hours ago

NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” Project
Crime5 hours ago

2 dead & 5 injured in gunfight between teens in Northern Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Man goes fishing in the road to prove a point in northeast Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending