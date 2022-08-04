Phuket
Officials look to tackle Phuket’s coastal erosion following floods
Phuket officials held a meeting yesterday to discuss coastal erosion impacting the island province, as storm weather is causing huge floods. Phuket’s Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan said that Governor Narong has ordered him to look into measures to tackle the problem. One area officials are particularly concerned about is Sai Kaew Beach. Last month’s king tide in Phuket, along with storms, impacted the beach heavily. Another area of concern is Mai Khao Beach.
Amnuay told officials that in 2020, 8.3 kilometres of shoreline around Phuket were impacted by coastal erosion. He said 160 metres suffered severe erosion, while 5.79 kilometres suffered moderate erosion. Amnuay said that 2.3 kilometres suffered from minor erosion.
Now, local government organisations have been directed to survey their areas, and report the coastal erosion situations there to the Phuket Office of Natural Resources and Environment. Amnuay said this is for officials to stay up to date on the situation. Meanwhile, the Phuket Highways Office will inspect road conditions.
Officials from several different departments were present at the meeting, including officers from Sirinath National Park. Officials were also from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Thalang District Office. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Phuket’s main city district.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai airlines told to avoid airspace over Taiwan
Phuket foundation gives hundreds of children scholarships
Thai actress claims she was sexually assaulted by police officer
The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
Thai university students to hold protest on August 10 despite government ban
Man stabs 3 people to death at China kindergarten
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Officials look to tackle Phuket’s coastal erosion following floods
Thai man dies from electrocution after friends warn him against electrofishing
Mahout asks media to help find elephant tail hair thieves
VIDEO: European tourist roams around Pattaya stark naked
Indian tourist in Pattaya breakdances in boxing ring when police show up
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
3 year old in South Thailand reportedly taken to hospital after eating weed brownie
NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” Project
2 dead & 5 injured in gunfight between teens in Northern Thailand
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Opposition to foreign land ownership in Thailand
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Thailand2 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Central Thailand1 day ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
OutDoor Activities2 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea24 hours ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Food Scene3 days ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis