Phuket

Officials look to tackle Phuket’s coastal erosion following floods

Phuket's Mai Khao Beach.

Phuket officials held a meeting yesterday to discuss coastal erosion impacting the island province, as storm weather is causing huge floods. Phuket’s Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan said that Governor Narong has ordered him to look into measures to tackle the problem. One area officials are particularly concerned about is Sai Kaew Beach. Last month’s king tide in Phuket, along with storms, impacted the beach heavily. Another area of concern is Mai Khao Beach.

Amnuay told officials that in 2020, 8.3 kilometres of shoreline around Phuket were impacted by coastal erosion. He said 160 metres suffered severe erosion, while 5.79 kilometres suffered moderate erosion. Amnuay said that 2.3 kilometres suffered from minor erosion.

Now, local government organisations have been directed to survey their areas, and report the coastal erosion situations there to the Phuket Office of Natural Resources and Environment. Amnuay said this is for officials to stay up to date on the situation. Meanwhile, the Phuket Highways Office will inspect road conditions.

Officials from several different departments were present at the meeting, including officers from Sirinath National Park. Officials were also from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Thalang District Office. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Phuket’s main city district.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

