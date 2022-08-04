Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Mahout asks media to help find elephant tail hair thieves

Published

 on 

The managing director of the Maesa Elephant Camp in the northern province of Chaing Mai has appealed to the media to help track down thieves who broke into the camp to steal elephant hair to craft talismans.

Anchalee Kanlamapijit, the managing director of the camp, contacted Thai media yesterday and asked them to spread the news about the elephant story, adding there had been no development after they filed a complaint at the Mae Rim Police Station several months ago.

Anchalee made it known that the thieves broke in and cut about 40-50 hairs from the tails of two elephants. The first one is a 4 year old female elephant Farung, and the second is a 22 year old male elephant Phan Phet.

The 62 year old elephant keeper, Dusit Maneechuang, believes the thieves stole the tail hairs for amulet and talisman crafting. Dusit said that some superstitious Thai people believe that elephant hairs can ward off evil spirits and bad luck.

This belief is on the back of elephants using their tails to swat away insects so, Thais believe elephant tail hair can do the same thing but with bad things in their lives too.

Angry Anchalee added that the stolen hairs won’t grow back, and the theft should be considered as elephant abuse.

Some media reports made it known that the hairs from the tails of three elephants can fetch a price of up to 30,000 baht. On popular Thai e-commerce applications, consumers can buy fake elephant tail hairs for 199 baht.

SOURCE: Thairath

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand57 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Thai airlines told to avoid airspace over Taiwan
Phuket9 mins ago

Phuket foundation gives hundreds of children scholarships
Crime25 mins ago

Thai actress claims she was sexually assaulted by police officer
Sponsored1 day ago

The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
Politics28 mins ago

Thai university students to hold protest on August 10 despite government ban
China53 mins ago

Man stabs 3 people to death at China kindergarten
Visa1 hour ago

Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Officials look to tackle Phuket’s coastal erosion following floods
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai man dies from electrocution after friends warn him against electrofishing
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Mahout asks media to help find elephant tail hair thieves
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: European tourist roams around Pattaya stark naked
Pattaya3 hours ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya breakdances in boxing ring when police show up
Crime3 hours ago

Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
South4 hours ago

3 year old in South Thailand reportedly taken to hospital after eating weed brownie
Press Room4 hours ago

NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” Project
Crime5 hours ago

2 dead & 5 injured in gunfight between teens in Northern Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending