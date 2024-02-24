Universal Health Coverage expands to eight more provinces

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme is set to empower members with unprecedented healthcare options across eight additional provinces.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, heading the National Health Security Board, announced the green light for expanding the UHC digital health platform. This expansion encompasses provinces such as Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Phang Nga, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Sa Kaeo.

Under this scheme, individuals registered with UHC can now utilise their ID cards to access a range of healthcare services in these provinces. Through seamless integration, patients’ health records will be electronically managed, ensuring efficient and interconnected care among authorised healthcare providers.

The initiative, which initially piloted in Phrae, Phetchaburi, Roi Et, and Narathiwat since January 7, has seen remarkable success, surpassing expectations with 541 participating medical and dental clinics, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities, well beyond the targeted 478, reported Bangkok Post.

Dr Cholnan expressed enthusiasm over the project’s achievements, highlighting the integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI to enhance precision and swiftness within the system.

In related news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin spearheaded the inspection of the Phra Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Hospital’s construction progress and closely monitored the implementation of the 30-baht Plus healthcare policy in Sakon Nakhon Province. The Phra Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Hospital stands as a beacon of hope, catering to a vast population, including residents from neighbouring provinces. The relentless pursuit of excellence has driven ongoing enhancements within the hospital to deliver optimised services efficiently.

In other news, Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG) is set to broaden its hospital operations in Myanmar in response to the rising demand for medical treatments. The executive chief, Tanatip Suppradit, disclosed that a feasibility study on the new investment is currently underway with results anticipated imminently.

In 2021, THG opted to postpone new investments due to the political upheaval caused by the military coup. However, the company, which currently operates a 97-bed hospital in Yangon, is now keen to augment the capacity of hospital beds and extend new healthcare services to its patients, Dr Tanatip.