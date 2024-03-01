Thai govt’s plan to transform southern provinces into tourist hub

Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Government

The Thai government has committed to transforming the country’s three southernmost provinces into global tourist attractions and increasing investment in this region. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gave this assurance during a three-day visit to Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala which concluded yesterday.

According to the 62 year old Thai prime minister, the southernmost provinces possess the potential to rise as the nation’s premier tourist destinations. However, a comprehensive development plan is crucial to actualise this potential and convert these provinces into tourism hotspots, reported Bangkok Post.

PM Srettha highlighted the need to improve the condition of Yala’s Betong district border checkpoint to facilitate more movement. He observed that locals in Yala are gradually shifting from rubber tree cultivation to durian farming due to the fruit’s high demand in regional markets. However, the small border checkpoint restricts the number of vehicles that can transport durian for export, reported Bangkok Post.

“I have already ordered the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry to upgrade all border checkpoints across the country to make it easy for foreign visitors to enter, which will help boost tourism revenues.”

In addition to this, the Transport Ministry plans to extend Highway 410, connecting Betong district with Pattani, to other provinces.

On his visit to Betong, PM Srettha noted the area’s development potential and anticipated a tourism boom. However, the scarcity of hotels to accommodate these tourists and insufficient funding sources are challenges he recognised.

“But the problem is, will there be enough sources of funding? It is my duty to ensure that banks are offering funding options for those looking to invest in the deep South to boost tourism and economy.”

Airport upgrades

When queried about the potential upgrade of Narathiwat airport to serve pilgrims from southern Thailand and Malaysia, the Bangkok-born Srettha confirmed that the government was considering this.

PM Srettha also addressed concerns about the feasibility of Betong International Airport in Yala, which has not been serviced by commercial airlines since Nok Air ceased operations. Although he mentioned that the situation ultimately hinges on “supply and demand,” he assured that the government would devise measures to stimulate the local economy and attract tourists.

Nok Air, the sole airline serving Betong airport, discontinued its flights in October 2022 following the conclusion of its Flying Betong Direct project.

In response to this, the Betong District Tourism Association is urging the government to extend Betong Airport’s runway as part of the prime minister’s tourism promotion plan. This would enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft and attract more tourists to the region.

Narin Ruangwongsa, the association’s deputy president, submitted a proposal for this expansion during Thavisin’s visit to the district on Tuesday. The association has requested the government to extend the runway from its current length of 1.8 kilometres to 2.5 km to facilitate wide-bodied jets.

This expansion would allow the airport to accommodate aircraft with 150-180 seats, as opposed to the current capacity of 80-seater planes or smaller.