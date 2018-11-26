Thai government being urged to legalise e-cigarettes and vaping | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai government being urged to legalise e-cigarettes and vaping
by Jintana Panyaarvudh
The Nation reports that a network of e-cigarette users and importers is suggesting that lifting the ban on smoke-free products and issuing appropriate regulations would be a more-effective measure to discourage people from smoking rather than selling cigarettes in plain packages.
The Public Health Ministry is in the process of announcing a new regulation requiring cigarettes to be sold only in plain packages, with 10 new pictures and warning messages designed by the ministry. The new regulation will come into force next year.
Citing research that plain packaging helps reduce the craving for cigarettes, this new regulation will make Thailand the first country in Asia and 11th in the world to adopt “negative” packaging to discourage smoking, officials said earlier.
However, Maris Karanyawat, representative of the End Cigarette Smoke Thailand group (ECST), says plain packaging will do little to cut down on cigarette consumption, citing the number of smokers staying at 11 million over the past decade in Thailand despite the inclusion of warning pictures on packets since 2005.
“Thai laws (relating to smoking) include severe punishment, but whether they can be really or seriously enforced is the problem,” he added.
ECST had earlier submitted 40,000 signatures in a campaign for legalising e-cigarette and suggesting that it be turned into a “controlled” rather than “banned” substance.
The Commerce Ministry has banned production, import, sale and consequently possession of e-cigarettes since 2014.
Maris met with concerned agencies late last month about lifting the ban, but came away without a resolution. However, the Commerce Ministry did say it will set up a panel to study the proposal’s feasibility, he said.
Meanwhile, Gerald Margolis, managing director of Philip Morris (Thailand), said revoking the ban on smoke-free products and appropriately regulating cigarettes will achieve more than selling them in plain packaging. He added that his company was not opposed to plain packaging, but was more focused on efforts to secure appropriate regulations for products that have been scientifically substantiated as being less harmful.
He said Philip Morris International is working to create a smoke-free future, and that the priority of the company was to provide less harmful alternatives to adult smokers who will otherwise continue to smoke.
“Today’s issue is not about packaging, it is about the cigarettes inside that really cause harm when people light and smoke them,” he said.
He cited statistics showing that in countries where smoke-free products are prohibited, such as Australia and Singapore, smoking rates have not changed significantly over the last several years despite increasingly aggressive regulatory and fiscal efforts.
By contrast, in countries where smoke-free alternatives are allowed, such as the UK, Europe Union, Sweden and Japan, smoking rates have dropped to historic lows, he added.
Margolis said regulatory measures for cigarettes should be complemented by policies that allow and encourage smokers to switch to better, smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, he said.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Police searching for owner of weapons hidden in bushes
Police are investigating three M4A Carbine assault rifles along with 964 bullets that were discovered over the weekend inside large PVC pipes hidden in thick bushes. Police found the weapons in a tapioca plantation in Chacheongsao province on Saturday.
Police suspect that the weapons found in Panom Sarakham district had been hidden recently, as the guns with serial numbers M320461, M130203 and M320461 were wrapped in two Thairath newspapers dated November 20.
Besides the guns and ammunition, police along with administrative officials led by district chief Thitirat Saengngam also found one empty fertiliser sack, one empty sack of rice from a local rice mill, a pink handbag and a duffel bag.
The weapons batch was discovered by a tractor driver, 65 year old Noo Kaewroj,who had been hired by plantation owner 54 year old Chalai Thamcharoen, to level soil around the pond of the seven-rai plantation.
STORY: The Nation
How Thailand became a casualty in the US-China trade war
from South China Morning Post and AFP
About one third of all the rubber in the world comes from Thai forests, many in the southern regions. But a sudden drop in Chinese demand has compounded a longer term global oversupply crisis to push prices off a cliff.
Countries like Vietnam are benefiting as manufacturers migrate from China to avoid punishing tariffs on exports to the US.
But in Thailand, the price of rubber has slumped 20 per cent since June, as those same tariffs bite hard on demand from factories in China – the market for more than half its latex exports. Some of Thailand’s rubber workers are being forced to abandon their plantation jobs for factory work.
“I couldn’t feed my children anymore,” said Annita, who used to work 10 hours a day harvesting latex in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, making just 230 baht a day, less than the minimum wage and half the going rate several years ago.
So she has taken a job at a packing plant earning around 300 baht daily.
“Nobody wanted to stay. The plantation owner can’t find workers anymore – the work is too difficult for the wages,” she said.
While the plight of US soybean farmers hit by the tariffs has grabbed the headlines – they face a 25 per cent levy to access China, the world’s biggest soybean market – other troubles are quietly brewing across the world.
Read more about this by-product of the US-China trade war HERE.
